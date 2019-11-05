After a long day of homework, classes and practice, most high school students would want to simply go home and relax. Waverly senior Annika Evans understands this, but her after-school activity of choice likely differs from most students.
Evans volunteers with the Marian Sisters of the Diocese of Lincoln at the Villa Marie School, where she works with special-needs children. Even in the midst of a busy volleyball season, Evans finds time to help with homework, play card games and simply chat with the kids.
“It’s sometimes difficult when I have stuff on my own, but I always make it a priority because I know it means a lot to the kids when I’m out there,” Evans said. “I just want to be there for them and always show up for them, so they know I’m always coming back.”
She first became a part of the Marian Sisters’ mission during her junior year after deciding not to play basketball, which gave her more free time. Evans’ mother introduced her to the sisters, and she quickly came to love the volunteer opportunity, which she calls “the highlight of my week.”
At the same time, Evans has developed a close bond with many of the Marian Sisters, namely Sister Maria, Sister Jeanette and Sister Paula, who she works with often. They quickly became some of Evans’ best supporters, attending several of her matches this season, including her senior day.
“It’s been awesome having them at our games, I feel like the whole team has gotten to know them, too,” Evans said. “It’s awesome whenever they come.”
For Waverly coach Terri Neujahr, seeing one of her players make a commitment to volunteer work is rewarding, especially when they are busy with many other activities.
“I think it’s a rare thing to find someone that does what Anni does in working with those kids from Villa Marie,” Neujahr said. “She could choose to do a lot of other things, but she doesn’t. She chooses them.”
In addition to the after-school program that she helps with year-round, Evans also helps with summer camps at Villa Marie. While her high school career will come to an end with the state tournament this week — Waverly opens against Northwest at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — Evans isn’t planning to stop volunteering. She’ll be staying close to home next year to play volleyball at Nebraska, and while she may be even busier, staying close with the kids is one of her top priorities.
“I just love the kids and it’s been so rewarding to be with them and see them grow in different ways and have fun with them,” Evans said. “It’s just been such a great experience in my life, and I’m so glad I’ve had the opportunity to work with them.”