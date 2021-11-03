 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Wachal leads Lincoln Lutheran to 3-0 win over Bishop Neumann in C-1 opening round
State volleyball: Wachal leads Lincoln Lutheran to 3-0 win over Bishop Neumann in C-1 opening round

  • Updated
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Bishop Neumann, 11.3

Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (right) is hugged by teammates Shanae Bergt (left) and Elecea Saathoff (center) after leading the Warriors to a sweep of Bishop Neumann during the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team had only lost one set all season to C-1 opposition, and it continued that effort despite a test from one of the toughest teams in its class.

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran overcame a mistake-filled first set to defeat No. 2 Bishop Neumann 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-15) in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior Abby Wachal led Lincoln Lutheran's (36-2) stellar offensive match with 14 kills, while Katelynn Oxley added nine more. Omaha recruit Kali Jurgensmeier paced Bishop Neumann (28-7) with 12 kills.

Lincoln Lutheran will now play in the semifinal round of the state tournament for the fifth season in a row.

No. 3 Grand Island CC 3, Gothenburg 0: The Grand Island Central Catholic and Gothenburg volleyball programs have one thing in common — neither made the state tournament last season — but the similarities just about end there.

Making their first-ever trip to the state tournament, the Swedes jumped out to a 1-0 match lead but were unable to overcome Grand Island CC's size and experience.

The Crusaders defeated Gothenburg 3-1 (25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17) in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With a front row comprising three players 6-foot or taller, Grand Island CC (31-1) outblocked Gothenburg (27-9) 16-5. Chloe Cloud, Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan all finished with 12 or more kills for Grand Island CC, while Clara Evert led Gothenburg with 17.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

