State volleyball: Wachal leads Lincoln Lutheran to 3-0 win over Bishop Neumann in C-1 opening round

The Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team had only lost one set all season to C-1 opposition, and it continued that effort despite a test from one of the toughest teams in its class.

No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran overcame a mistake-filled first set to defeat No. 2 Bishop Neumann 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-15) in the opening round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Junior Abby Wachal led Lincoln Lutheran's (36-2) stellar offensive match with 14 kills, while Katelynn Oxley added nine more. Omaha recruit Kali Jurgensmeier paced Bishop Neumann (28-7) with 12 kills.

Lincoln Lutheran will now play in the semifinal round of the state tournament for the fifth season in a row.

No. 3 Grand Island CC 3, Gothenburg 0: The Grand Island Central Catholic and Gothenburg volleyball programs have one thing in common — neither made the state tournament last season — but the similarities just about end there.

Making their first-ever trip to the state tournament, the Swedes jumped out to a 1-0 match lead but were unable to overcome Grand Island CC's size and experience.