State volleyball: Wachal delivers decisive blows, leading Lutheran to second state title in three years

Lincoln Lutheran is no stranger to the big stage.
So when Class C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic ratcheted up the pressure in the fourth set of Saturday's state championship match, the top-ranked Warriors didn’t blink.
Abby Wachal pounded home three of her match-high 32 kills as the Warriors fought off two set points, winning the final four rallies to close out a 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win over the Stars at the Devaney Sports Center.
The win gave the Warriors their third state title, and second in the last two years.
“We knew we had to stay calm and work together,” Wachal said of the match’s late drama.
“We have a saying where we need to be depositing into the bank and just feed into the team. We knew it would help us if we put ourselves aside and worked for the greater good of the team.”
Lutheran (38-2) was able to seal the match late thanks to key plays down the stretch in sets one and two.
Senior middle hitter Katelynn Oxley, who finished with 12 kills, slammed one home to clinch the first set after the Stars (33-5) had run off four straight points to close within 24-23.
The Warriors were able to break from a 23-all tie in the second set thanks to a kill from Shanae Bergt and ace serve from Sophie Wohlgemuth.
“We told the girls we needed to serve a little more aggressively,” Warriors coach Sue Ziegler said. “Sophie and Raegan (Holle) came in there and served great.
“Winning those first two sets was pretty huge.”
The Stars fought back in the third set thanks to a 10-2 closing run. Margaret Haarberg ended it with an ace, setting the stage for the fourth set’s late drama.
Wachal got stronger as the match wore on. The junior Super-Stater tallied 14 of her kills in the fourth set. The message from Ziegler? Feed Abby.
“We said we need to feed the ball to Abby and Katelynn,” Ziegler said. “We knew if they got on fire, we’d probably be hard to stop.”
Senior setter Ashlyn DeBoer, who finished with 33 assists, delivered, giving Wachal several opportunities to finish rallies.
As she continued to pile up kills, Wachal wasn't aware of her growing total.
“I didn’t think I had that many at all,” Wachal said. “I owe it all to my defense. … they were the ones that kept digging up balls.”
Stars coach Kris Conner, whose team lost two sets to one to Lutheran in the Centennial Conference Tournament, was quick to credit the Warriors.
“I thought we played about as well as we could,” Conner said. “You have to give credit to Lincoln Lutheran. They just turned it up a notch when we put pressure on.”
After dropping a five-set semifinal to St. Paul in last year’s tournament, Wachal and her teammates were determined to flip the script in 2021.
“We get pushed every single day by our coaching staff to get better, and it really benefits us on the court,” Wachal said.
Oxley said Lutheran had a closer’s mentality.
“Falling short last year made us more determined to finish.”
Said DeBoer: “We all wanted this more than anything. Going into it we were determined and it showed on the court.”