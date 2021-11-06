State volleyball: Wachal delivers decisive blows, leading Lutheran to second state title in three years

Lincoln Lutheran is no stranger to the big stage.

So when Class C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic ratcheted up the pressure in the fourth set of Saturday's state championship match, the top-ranked Warriors didn’t blink.

Abby Wachal pounded home three of her match-high 32 kills as the Warriors fought off two set points, winning the final four rallies to close out a 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 win over the Stars at the Devaney Sports Center.

The win gave the Warriors their third state title, and second in the last two years.

“We knew we had to stay calm and work together,” Wachal said of the match’s late drama.

“We have a saying where we need to be depositing into the bank and just feed into the team. We knew it would help us if we put ourselves aside and worked for the greater good of the team.”

Lutheran (38-2) was able to seal the match late thanks to key plays down the stretch in sets one and two.

Senior middle hitter Katelynn Oxley, who finished with 12 kills, slammed one home to clinch the first set after the Stars (33-5) had run off four straight points to close within 24-23.