State volleyball: Vonderschmidt lifts Sacred Heart to first state title since 2006

Erison Vonderschmidt had 27 kills, 12 digs and six blocks to lead top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart to a 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 victory over No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship match Saturday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

It marked state title No. 3 for the Irish, who were playing in just their second five-set match of the season.

Vonderschmidt, a senior, capped a memorable season by slamming a kill for match point. She had three kills early in the decisive set to send the Irish on their way.

Junior Kylee Wessel had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Flyers (25-6).

Sacred Heart (35-2) won state titles in 1997 and 2006, which also is the last time it appeared in a state final.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

