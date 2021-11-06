 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Vonderschmidt lifts Sacred Heart to first state title since 2006
0 Comments

State volleyball: Vonderschmidt lifts Sacred Heart to first state title since 2006

  • Updated
  • 0

Erison Vonderschmidt had 27 kills, 12 digs and six blocks to lead top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart to a 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9 victory over No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship match Saturday morning at the Devaney Sports Center.

It marked state title No. 3 for the Irish, who were playing in just their second five-set match of the season.

Vonderschmidt, a senior, capped a memorable season by slamming a kill for match point. She had three kills early in the decisive set to send the Irish on their way.

Junior Kylee Wessel had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Flyers (25-6).

Sacred Heart (35-2) won state titles in 1997 and 2006, which also is the last time it appeared in a state final.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos

Live updates: It's time to crown six state volleyball champions! Follow the action with us
State volleyball tournament schedule and results
High school volleyball logo

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News