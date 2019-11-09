While Papillion-La Vista South overcame adversity to claim the Class A title, Gretna had adversity of its own. The Dragons played a Class A schedule for the first time, and had to work hard to make a seamless jump from Class B.
“There’s a different physicality among Class A athletes,” Grenta coach Mike Brandon said. “They embraced that in the offseason, hit the weight room for a lot of early mornings and that paid off down the stretch.”
The Gretna community also dealt with the deaths of four Gretna High School students in a car crash this year, and Brandon was proud of the way his team responded to that loss.
“It’s obviously been a hard year,” Brandon said. “They met while we were in recovery and they made a game plan for how they were going to handle the adversity we were facing and they got to work.”
Bragging rights: You’d be hard-pressed to find a more humble record holder than Grand Island Central Catholic senior setter Katie Maser.
Maser entered the state record books Saturday at the state volleyball tournament. Her 32 set assists in the Crusaders 3-0 sweep of Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 title game put her at 3,912 for her career. That sets a new Class C-1 record for career assists, as the Crusaders were in C-1 during Maser’s first three years. She moved past Wahoo’s Kinsley Tingelhoff who previously held the record.
“It’s a big honor, but I couldn’t do it without all my teammates,” Maser said. “I’m happy to receive the record, but I’m happier for all of us (winning the title).”
Maser can also share bragging rights with her dad, Matt. Matt was a standout on Sutton High School’s football and basketball state title teams during the 1988-89 season.
When asked if winning a volleyball title gives her a bit more ammunition at the family dinner table, Katie again took time to credit her team’s accomplishment.
“Yes, she cracked, but I’m just extremely proud of our team. I love all of them.”
Unselfish Skovsende: A year after making a late-season switch to libero during Omaha Skutt’s 2018 title-run, senior outside hitter Megan Skovsende was back to her normal outside hitter spot during this year’s state tournament.
Asked if she preferred returning to her role at outside hitter, Skovsende showed her team-first attitude.
“It’s definitely do whatever the team needs,” she said on her approach to playing wherever needed. “I loved playing every position. I loved passing, but love to be able to hit also.”
Skovsende shined in her hitting role Saturday, pounding a match-high 16 kills as the SkyHawks captured their fifth straight state championship.
Wildcats' heads held high: Even in defeat, the St. Paul Wildcats left the court with their heads held high. After putting together an undefeated regular season where they didn’t drop a single set, the Wildcats fell just short of a state title but still had the best record and best finish at state in school history.
“It’s a fantastic year to be a St. Paul Wildcat,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said.
The Wildcats graduate two key contributors, Brooke Poppert and McKenna Anderson, but will return the majority of their roster from this season.
“I don’t have any superstars on this team, but I have 14 outstanding players that give me 100% of themselves every single day in practice and every single match,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
Banner day for Diller-Odell: Call it a house-warming gift.
Diller-Odell High School opened a brand new gym this fall, and the volleyball team got dibs, playing their fall schedule in the facility.
They'll also be the first to hang a new banner in the gym following Saturday's sweep of Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state final.
"Finally glad to hang one that doesn't say runner-up behind it, so yeah, very exciting," Diller-Odell coach Kandice Jurgens.
The team doesn't expect it to take long to get the new banner up, either.
"He usually puts (those) up pretty quick, our superintendent," Jurgens said. "It will definitely be there before the first basketball game."
Third and fourth grade dreams: It was quite a process for the BDS Eagles to become back-to-back state champions. They accomplished that feat Saturday after a 3-2 win over Humphrey St. Francis in the D-2 championship, but the blueprint of that success started over a decade before.
Eagle head coach Kari Jo Alfs has only been at the top of the helm for five years but she coached this current roster when they were only in third and fourth grade.
Even with how young as they were, Alfs had lofty expectations for that group, telling them she would be cheering for them in the stands when they would win a state championship. Little did she know she was going to be their coach when they won a state title as well.
“I told them those girls I’ll be your biggest fan sitting there in the front row. Little did I know when they were in third and fourth grade that I would be their coach cheering them on in the front row.”
Sportsmanship winners: A (Papillion-La Vista South), B (Omaha Duchesne), C-1 (Lincoln Lutheran), C-2 (Grand Island Central Catholic), D-1 (Diller-Odell), D-2 (BDS).
Attendance: Saturday's attendance at the Devaney Sports Center was 8,475. The three-day attendance total was 49,660.
