Volleyball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Note: All championship matches at Devaney Sports Center
Class A
Thursday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Papillion-La Vista (36-1) vs. Millard North (10-24), 1:30 p.m.
Gretna (26-10) vs. Millard West (21-11), 3:30 p.m.
Elkhorn South (29-7) vs. Papillion-LV South (20-17), 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X (29-6) vs. Millard South (24-12), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Papillion-La Vista/Millard North winner vs. Gretna/Millard West winner, 5 p.m.
Elkhorn South/Papio South winner vs. Lincoln Pius X/Millard South winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class B
Thursday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha Skutt (27-4) vs. Hastings (21-11), 1:30 p.m.
Platteview (23-8) vs. Norris (26-9), 3:30 p.m.
Waverly (28-3) vs. Northwest (21-13), 5:30 p.m.
Sidney (32-3) vs. Omaha Duchesne (21-17), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Omaha Skutt/Hastings winner vs. Platteview/Norris winner, 5 p.m.
Waverly/Northwest winner vs. Sidney/Omaha Duchesne winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class C-1
Thursday's matches
At Lincoln North Star
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Battle Creek (28-5), 1:30 p.m.
Wayne (29-5) vs. Broken Bow (32-2), 3:30 p.m.
Wahoo (28-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (23-6), 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) vs. Chadron (31-7), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
St. Paul/Battle Creek winner vs. Wayne/Broken Bow winner, 1 p.m.
Wahoo/Norfolk Catholic winner vs. Lincoln Lutheran/Chadron winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday's matches
Championship: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln East
Class C-2
Thursday's matches
At Lincoln Southwest
Hastings SC (32-3) vs. Arcadia/Loup City (26-6), 1:30 p.m.
Lutheran High Northeast (29-6) vs. Bishop Neumann (25-9), 3:30 p.m.
Superior (29-2) vs. Wisner-Pilger (22-11), 5:30 p.m.
Grand Island CC (35-5) vs. Summerland (28-5), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Hastings SC/Arcadia winner vs. Lutheran Northeast/Bishop Neumann winner, 1 p.m.
Superior/Wisner-Pilgner winner vs. Grand Island CC/Summerland winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday's matches
Championship: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Lincoln East
Class D-1
Thursday's matches
at Lincoln Southeast
Pleasanton (30-1) vs. Central Valley (24-7), 1:30 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan (28-1) vs. Overton (28-4), 3:30 p.m.
Diller-Odell (33-1) vs. HTRS (24-8), 5:30 p.m.
CWC (30-2) vs. Hartington CC (18-12), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pleasanton/Central Valley winner vs. Archbishop Bergan/Overton winner, 9 a.m.
Diller-Odell/HTRS winner vs. CWC/Hartington CC winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday's matches
Championship: Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m., Lincoln East
Class D-2
Thursday's matches
At Lincoln Northeast
Lawrence-Nelson (29-4) vs. Giltner (21-10), 1:30 p.m.
Garden County (20-1) vs. Humphrey SF (22-4), 3:30 p.m.
Wynot (24-3) vs. Falls City SH (21-13), 5:30 p.m.
BDS (27-4) vs. Bertrand (25-5), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's matches
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lawrence-Nelson/Giltner winner vs. Garden County/Humphrey SF winner, 9 a.m.
Wynot/Falls City SH winner vs. BDS/Bertrand winner, 11 a.m.
Saturday's matches
Championship: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
Third place: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m., Lincoln East