State volleyball tournament schedule and results

STATE TOURNAMENT
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS A
Wednesday's results
Elkhorn South def. North Platte 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Southwest 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West 28-26, 25-14, 25-17
Millard West def. Lincoln Pius X 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6
Friday's matches
Elkhorn South (28-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista (22-9), 7 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South (28-5) vs. Millard West (23-8)
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, approx. 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
Wednesday's results
Omaha Skutt def. Northwest 25-6, 25-18, 25-11
Ashland-Greenwood def. Waverly 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22
Norris def. Aurora 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Elkhorn def. York 28-26, 25-16, 25-10
Friday's matches
Omaha Skutt (33-1) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (24-6), 7 p.m.
Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), to follow
Saturday's championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Wednesday's results
Wahoo def. Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12
Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse 25-16, 25-16, 30-28
St. Paul def. Broken Bow 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Friday's matches
Wahoo (33-0) vs. Columbus Lakeview (29-5), 2 p.m.
St. Paul (33-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6), to follow
Saturday's matches
1st: Semifinal winners, approx. 3:45 p.m.
3rd: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln Southeast
CLASS C-2
Thursday's matches
Lutheran High Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells-Dodge (25-4), to follow
Overton (26-2) vs. Guardian Angels CC (16-10), 7 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow
Friday's matches
Lutheran Northeast/Centennial winner vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Howells-Dodge winner, 2 p.m.
Overton/Guardian Angels CC winner vs. Norfolk Catholic/Superior winner, to follow
Saturday's matches
1st: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
3rd: Semifinal losers, approx. 10:45 a.m., Lincoln Southeast
CLASS D-1
Thursday's matches
Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m.
Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow
BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington CC (17-13), 2 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow
Friday's matches
Pleasanton/Johnson-Brock winner vs. Mead/South Platte winner, 9 a.m.
BDS/Hartington CC winner vs. Archbishop Bergan/Amherst winner, to follow
Saturday's matches
1st: Semifinal winners, approx. 10:45 a.m.
3rd: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast
CLASS D-2
Thursday's matches
Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m.
Falls City SH (25-6) vs. Humphrey SF (26-2), to follow
CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m.
Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow
Friday's matches
Diller-Odell/Nebraska Christian winner vs. Falls City SH/Humphrey SF winner, 9 a.m.
CWC/Wynot winner vs. Maywood-Hayes Center/Mullen winner, to follow
Saturday's matches
1st: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
3rd: Semifinal losers, approx. 3:45 a.m., Lincoln Southeast
