State volleyball tournament schedule and results
State volleyball tournament schedule and results

  • Updated
Class C-1 state volleyball, 11.4

Wahoo players, including Elle Glock (11), celebrate a point against Adams Central during the first round of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

CLASS A

Wednesday's results

Elkhorn South def. North Platte 25-17, 25-14, 25-16

Papillion-La Vista def. Lincoln Southwest 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Papillion-La Vista South def. Bellevue West 28-26, 25-14, 25-17

Millard West def. Lincoln Pius X 24-26, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-6

Friday's matches

Elkhorn South (28-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista (22-9), 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South (28-5) vs. Millard West (23-8)

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, approx. 8:45 p.m.

CLASS B

Wednesday's results

Omaha Skutt def. Northwest 25-6, 25-18, 25-11

Ashland-Greenwood def. Waverly 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22

Norris def. Aurora 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Elkhorn def. York 28-26, 25-16, 25-10

Friday's matches

Omaha Skutt (33-1) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (24-6), 7 p.m.

Norris (28-4) vs. Elkhorn (23-9), to follow

Saturday's championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Wednesday's results

Wahoo def. Adams Central 25-23, 25-18, 25-12

Columbus Lakeview def. Syracuse 25-16, 25-16, 30-28

St. Paul def. Broken Bow 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 

Lincoln Lutheran def. Kearney Catholic 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22

Friday's matches

Wahoo (33-0) vs. Columbus Lakeview (29-5), 2 p.m.

St. Paul (33-0) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6), to follow

Saturday's matches

1st: Semifinal winners, approx. 3:45 p.m.

3rd: Semifinal losers, 9 a.m., Lincoln Southeast

CLASS C-2

Thursday's matches

Lutheran High Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells-Dodge (25-4), to follow

Overton (26-2) vs. Guardian Angels CC (16-10), 7 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow

Friday's matches

Lutheran Northeast/Centennial winner vs. Clarkson/Leigh-Howells-Dodge winner, 2 p.m.

Overton/Guardian Angels CC winner vs. Norfolk Catholic/Superior winner, to follow

Saturday's matches

1st: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

3rd: Semifinal losers, approx. 10:45 a.m., Lincoln Southeast

CLASS D-1

Thursday's matches

Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m.

Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow

BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington CC (17-13), 2 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow

Friday's matches

Pleasanton/Johnson-Brock winner vs. Mead/South Platte winner, 9 a.m.

BDS/Hartington CC winner vs. Archbishop Bergan/Amherst winner, to follow

Saturday's matches

1st: Semifinal winners, approx. 10:45 a.m.

3rd: Semifinal losers, 2 p.m., Lincoln Southeast

CLASS D-2

Thursday's matches

Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m.

Falls City SH (25-6) vs. Humphrey SF (26-2), to follow

CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m.

Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow

Friday's matches

Diller-Odell/Nebraska Christian winner vs. Falls City SH/Humphrey SF winner, 9 a.m.

CWC/Wynot winner vs. Maywood-Hayes Center/Mullen winner, to follow

Saturday's matches

1st: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

3rd: Semifinal losers, approx. 3:45 a.m., Lincoln Southeast

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

