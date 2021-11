Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran used big runs in the second and third sets to come away with a sweep over No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic in the state volleyball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Warriors had 13 straight points to end the match. Abby Wachal had a team-high nine kills and three service aces.

Lutheran will play No. 4 Kearney Catholic in Saturday's 3 p.m. final at the Devaney Sports Center.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.