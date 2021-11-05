State volleyball: Top-ranked Lincoln Lutheran plays to its strengths to reach another C-1 final

The Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team knew it needed to turn it up a notch after a Wednesday win at the state volleyball tournament.

On Friday, the Warriors put on a show and dismantled No. 3 Grand Island CC 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 to advance to the state championship.

“Every time you come on the court, you are going to have a better team, a tougher team, and you can’t have those type of mistakes,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “We went back to the drawing board and fixed a few things.”

Friday’s match was the result of some long practices leading up to this week. And it was the off-the-court bond that makes the group that much better.

“They are the type of group that practices how we play,” Ziegler said. “When you practice for two and a half hours with all the hard work and competitiveness, that’s going to translate into the game, too.”

Lutheran came out firing early and put on huge scoring runs. They finished the match with 13 straight points. They also reeled off a 14-2 run to turn the tide after falling behind in the second set.