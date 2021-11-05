State volleyball: Top-ranked Lincoln Lutheran plays to its strengths to reach another C-1 final

The Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team knew it needed to turn it up a notch after a Wednesday win at the state volleyball tournament.
On Friday, the Warriors put on a show and dismantled No. 3 Grand Island CC 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 to advance to the state championship.
“Every time you come on the court, you are going to have a better team, a tougher team, and you can’t have those type of mistakes,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “We went back to the drawing board and fixed a few things.”
Friday’s match was the result of some long practices leading up to this week. And it was the off-the-court bond that makes the group that much better.
“They are the type of group that practices how we play,” Ziegler said. “When you practice for two and a half hours with all the hard work and competitiveness, that’s going to translate into the game, too.”
Lutheran came out firing early and put on huge scoring runs. They finished the match with 13 straight points. They also reeled off a 14-2 run to turn the tide after falling behind in the second set.
“I told the girls when we got into certain rotations that are our strength, we have to really hold onto that and score points, and they did it,” Ziegler said. “These girls are just amazing. They know how to get the job done.”
Abby Wachal, the team leader in kills, got the Warriors going with four kills and an ace early in the first set before the Crusaders slowed her down. She came roaring back in the fourth set to finish the match.
“I believed in my team, and I knew if I wasn’t up all the way that someone would have my back,” Wachal said. “I had full trust in them the entire time.”
The Warriors stepped it up around her. Katelynn Oxley had six kills and six blocks in the middle. Elecea Saathoff, Shanae Bergt and Molli Martin all had timely bursts.
“We knew we had to spread our offense out a little bit more,” Ziegler said. “We had a lot of other girls step up and put the ball down and the defense kept that ball in the air.”
The Warriors will play their third state championship in school history and second in three years at 11 a.m. on Saturday.