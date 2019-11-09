{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Mya Larson had 23 kills and 16 digs in helping lead No. 3 Wahoo to a 25-21, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16 win against No. 6 Broken Bow in a Class C-1 state volleyball third-place match Saturday at Lincoln East High School.

Larson also added a pair of blocks.

Kelsie Sears had 11 kills and 14 digs and Elle Glock had 36 set assists for the Warriors (30-4), who added a third-place finish to state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Majesta Valasek had another double-double for Broken Bow (33-4), finishing with 16 kills and 19 digs.

Lutheran Northeast 3, Superior 1: Rebecca Gebhardt racked up 25 kills and 18 digs in leading No. 4 Lutheran Northeast to a 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 win in the C-2 match.

Halle Berner added 25 digs for the Eagles (31-7).

Husker recruit Kalynn Meyer closed out her prep volleyball career with 21 digs for the top-ranked Wildcats (30-4), who also got 13 kills and 21 digs from sophomore Shayla Meyer.

Pleasanton 3, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2: Isabelle Paitz had 17 kills and 16 digs and Katy Linder had 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks in helping No. 2 Pleasanton outlast Cedar Catholic 26-28, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 in Class D-1.

Natalie Siegel added 45 set assists for the Bulldogs (32-2).

Abigail Hochstein had 17 kills, Brynn Wortmann had 16 kills and Aiden Wortmann had 40 assists to lead the Trojans (19-14).

Lawrence-Nelson 3, Wynot 0: Karigan Drudik had 16 kills and 15 digs in leading No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson (31-5) to a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 win against No. 3 Wynot for third place in Class D-2.

It's the Raiders' best finish at state since winning a state title in 2010. Taylor Harrington added 10 kills and 21 set assists.

Kaitlyn Heimes and Katelyn Heine each had seven kills to lead Wynot (25-5).

