State volleyball: The spotlight is nothing new for Bekka Allick, who aces first tourney appearance for Waverly

The wait was long, but Bekka Allick made sure to make the most of it.

Allick, Waverly’s all-state senior outside hitter and Nebraska volleyball commit, played in her first state tournament match Wednesday.

The results couldn’t have been better for Allick and her Vikings teammates.

After missing last year’s tournament with a leg injury, Allick made her presence felt early and often, finishing with a match-high 23 kills in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win over Northwest in the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Honestly, it’s an unreal feeling,” Allick said. “I don’t think it’ll sink in until later when we’re eating lunch, but it was awesome. We felt we really had something to prove today, even though we were the higher seed and I feel we did.”

Allick, who missed the regular-season meeting with Northwest (24-12) while playing with the USA U18 National Team in Mexico, showed off a strong swing and also shined behind the service line and with her back-row defense.

Her mindset? Well, it was simple.