State volleyball: The spotlight is nothing new for Bekka Allick, who aces first tourney appearance for Waverly

The wait was long, but Bekka Allick made sure to make the most of it.
Allick, Waverly’s all-state senior outside hitter and Nebraska volleyball commit, played in her first state tournament match Wednesday.
The results couldn’t have been better for Allick and her Vikings teammates.
After missing last year’s tournament with a leg injury, Allick made her presence felt early and often, finishing with a match-high 23 kills in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win over Northwest in the opening round of the Class B state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Honestly, it’s an unreal feeling,” Allick said. “I don’t think it’ll sink in until later when we’re eating lunch, but it was awesome. We felt we really had something to prove today, even though we were the higher seed and I feel we did.”
Allick, who missed the regular-season meeting with Northwest (24-12) while playing with the USA U18 National Team in Mexico, showed off a strong swing and also shined behind the service line and with her back-row defense.
Her mindset? Well, it was simple.
“I just tried to rely on my teammates,” Allick said. “I relied on Karsen (VanScoy) because she’s played here for four years and playing on the big stage is different. I just wanted to have the freedom out there to be the best version of myself I could.”
Waverly coach Terri Neujahr was quick to compliment her senior leader.
“She’s everything out there,” Neujahr said. She’s just a game-changer and a match-changer. Even though she played in Mexico, today was a bit different because you’re playing in front of all your friends and family. It’s almost more pressure. But she handled it so well.”
Allick’s kill and block capped a 5-0 run late in the first set to break open a tight affair. She would tally seven and eight kills respectively in the second and third sets, as the Vikings kept Northwest at bay.
Neujahr was also pleased with her team’s aggressive serving, which put Northwest on its heels.
“We’ve been hitting our serves hard in practice recently,” Neujahr said. “It was great to see it pay off today.”
The Vikings (24-11) were far from a one-person show, however. VanScoy, a libero and Northwest Missouri State commit, anchored a strong defensive effort, while juniors Eden Moore, Kara Kassebaum and Jaelyn Dicke provided nice options for setter Hannah Allick to distribute the ball. Dicke ended the first two sets with kills from her outside hitter spot.
Sophomore defensive specialist Ellie Rine provided a serving boost for Waverly, producing several tough serves, as the Vikings advanced to the Class B semifinals for the third time in four years.
This time, defending champion and perennial power Omaha Skutt awaits. The Vikings haven’t met the SkyHawks in Lincoln, falling short in the round prior to a potential meeting.
“They’re super-stoked about it,” Neujahr said about Friday’s meeting with Skutt. “We’re just excited to be playing in the next round, and facing Skutt? That’s great as well.”