Foes have been on the receiving end of thousands of booming hits from Marriah Buss. They know the feeling.
They’re not the only ones who can attest to being on the other side.
“We in practice usually duck and try to get out of the way when she’s swinging, because we have all taken some kind of shot in the head or face or stomach along the way,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “But I’d rather have her on our side of the net than the other side for sure.”
Buss made sure to save some of her hardest swings for her final match in a Lutheran uniform.
The 2018 Super-State honorary captain and Wichita State recruit finished with 26 kills -- while adding 18 digs, three blocks and two aces -- in the Warriors’
(25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-19) against top-ranked St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Class C-1 state championship win
“She meant business,” Ziegler said.
It was a fitting finish for one of the best to play high school volleyball in this state and her teammates.
Buss’ final kill tied Saturday's match at 14-14 in the fourth set. It also was her 2,372nd career kill, which ranks second all-time in the state behind Papillion-La Vista's Kyla Roehing (2,444). She also has numerous other school, class and state records.
×
You've been selected to receive this special offer. Log in or sign up to continue reading.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
“That’s pretty incredible because Nebraska volleyball has nothing to shake a stick at,” Ziegler said. “It’s good and it’s fun being at the Nebraska state tournament. I give her a lot of credit for working as hard as she has over the years.”
It’s not about numbers for Buss. When Lutheran scored point No. 25 in the clinch set against St. Paul, it was the memories of how her teammates came together that flashed in Buss’ mind.
“I was just really excited and so proud of my teammates,” she said. “All season, we just really worked as a team and it’s not really been one person or another, but a whole group effort. Just the fact that we had to win that state championship as a team, and I think we executed that very well.”
After Lutheran lost to Wahoo in five sets in last year’s final, Buss and the seniors got together and decided they were going to make 2019 an awesome season, Ziegler said.
The emphasis was on playing together and making sure there was offensive balance around Buss. The Warriors showed that in the state final. Abigail Wohlgemuth had nine kills, Molli Martin had six and Abby Wachal and Samantha Scholz each chipped in four.
The Wildcats couldn't slow down the attack or the driving force behind it.
“It was just too much Marriah Buss,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We’d slow her down but we could never stop her and any easy ball went right out to her and she just thumped it.”
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates a kill she scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal dives for the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran students cheer for their team in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) and Marriah Buss (23) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1), Abby Wachal (24) and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) sets the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) attempt to defend against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) blocks the ball from St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Paige Trutna serves against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (below) hits the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Samantha Scholz (14) and Molli Martin (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler embraces Lexi Kreizel (1) after beating St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler as a ball goes out of bounds in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), Marriah Buss (23) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate their victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter
Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or
cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.