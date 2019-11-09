{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9

Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Foes have been on the receiving end of thousands of booming hits from Marriah Buss. They know the feeling.

They’re not the only ones who can attest to being on the other side.

“We in practice usually duck and try to get out of the way when she’s swinging, because we have all taken some kind of shot in the head or face or stomach along the way,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “But I’d rather have her on our side of the net than the other side for sure.”

Buss made sure to save some of her hardest swings for her final match in a Lutheran uniform.

The 2018 Super-State honorary captain and Wichita State recruit finished with 26 kills -- while adding 18 digs, three blocks and two aces -- in the Warriors’ Class C-1 state championship win (25-27, 25-20, 30-28, 25-19) against top-ranked St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“She meant business,” Ziegler said.

It was a fitting finish for one of the best to play high school volleyball in this state and her teammates.

Buss’ final kill tied Saturday's match at 14-14 in the fourth set. It also was her 2,372nd career kill, which ranks second all-time in the state behind Papillion-La Vista's Kyla Roehing (2,444). She also has numerous other school, class and state records.

“That’s pretty incredible because Nebraska volleyball has nothing to shake a stick at,” Ziegler said. “It’s good and it’s fun being at the Nebraska state tournament. I give her a lot of credit for working as hard as she has over the years.”

It’s not about numbers for Buss. When Lutheran scored point No. 25 in the clinch set against St. Paul, it was the memories of how her teammates came together that flashed in Buss’ mind.

“I was just really excited and so proud of my teammates,” she said. “All season, we just really worked as a team and it’s not really been one person or another, but a whole group effort. Just the fact that we had to win that state championship as a team, and I think we executed that very well.”

After Lutheran lost to Wahoo in five sets in last year’s final, Buss and the seniors got together and decided they were going to make 2019 an awesome season, Ziegler said.

The emphasis was on playing together and making sure there was offensive balance around Buss. The Warriors showed that in the state final. Abigail Wohlgemuth had nine kills, Molli Martin had six and Abby Wachal and Samantha Scholz each chipped in four.

The Wildcats couldn't slow down the attack or the driving force behind it.

“It was just too much Marriah Buss,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We’d slow her down but we could never stop her and any easy ball went right out to her and she just thumped it.”

