State volleyball: The Journal Star's all-tournament teams
State volleyball: The Journal Star's all-tournament teams

  • Updated
Wahoo vs. St. Paul, 11.7

Wahoo's Mya Larson (7) had 41 kills to lead the Warriors to their third title in four years against St. Paul's in the Class C-1 final at the state volleyball tournament Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

A look at who shined the brightest at the state volleyball tournament.

All-class

H, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast, sr.

S, Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr.

H, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, so.

H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr.

H, Mya Larson, Wahoo, jr.

H, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, jr.

Class A

H, Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South, sr.

S, Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South, jr.

H, Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, fr.

H, Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, sr.

H, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, jr.

S, Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South, jr.

State volleyball: Elkhorn South's first tour of Class A ends in program's first state title

Class B

S, Allison Gray, Omaha Skutt, sr.

H, Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, jr.

H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr.

H, Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, sr.

H, Ella Waters, Norris, jr.

H, Kalli Kroeker, Norris, sr.

State volleyball: Curtain call for Krause, Skutt seniors nets sixth straight Class B state title

Class C-1

S, Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr.

H, Teegan Hansel, St. Paul, sr.

H, Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul, sr.

H, Mya Larson, Wahoo, jr.

S, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, jr.

H, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, so.

State volleyball: In a battle of unbeatens, Wahoo, behind Larson, shows its grit to the finish in C-1

Class C-2

H, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, sr.

H, Haley Fleischman, Overton, sr.

H, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran Northeast, sr.

H, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, fr.

H, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic, so.

S/H, Chloe Spence, Lutheran Northeast, sr.

State volleyball: 'The girls were just on fire.' Lutheran Northeast rallies to take C-2 championship

Class D-1

H, Katelyn Lindner, Pleasanton, sr.

H, Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton, sr.

S, Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, sr.

H, Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan, sr.

S, Rebecca Baker, Archbishop Bergan, so.

H, Macy Kamler, BDS, sr.

State volleyball: Pleasanton 'was so good' in August, and then great in November en route to D-1 title

Class D-2

H, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, so.

H, Morgan Ramsey, CWC, sr.

S, Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell, sr.

H, Tessa Metschke, CWC, sr.

H, Eriscon Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, jr.

H, Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center, sr.

State volleyball: 'Resilient' Diller-Odell overcomes big fifth-set deficit to cap back-to-back state titles
Watch now: Breaking down the action from Semifinal Friday and looking ahead to the finals

