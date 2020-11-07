State volleyball: The Journal Star's all-tournament teams

A look at who shined the brightest at the state volleyball tournament.
All-class
H, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast, sr.
S, Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr.
H, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, so.
H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr.
H, Mya Larson, Wahoo, jr.
H, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, jr.
Class A
H, Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South, sr.
S, Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South, jr.
H, Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, fr.
H, Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, sr.
H, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, jr.
S, Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South, jr.
Class B
S, Allison Gray, Omaha Skutt, sr.
H, Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, jr.
H, Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr.
H, Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, sr.
H, Ella Waters, Norris, jr.
H, Kalli Kroeker, Norris, sr.
Class C-1
S, Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr.
H, Teegan Hansel, St. Paul, sr.
H, Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul, sr.
H, Mya Larson, Wahoo, jr.
S, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul, jr.
H, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, so.
State volleyball: In a battle of unbeatens, Wahoo, behind Larson, shows its grit to the finish in C-1
Class C-2
H, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic, sr.
H, Haley Fleischman, Overton, sr.
H, Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran Northeast, sr.
H, Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, fr.
H, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic, so.
S/H, Chloe Spence, Lutheran Northeast, sr.
State volleyball: 'The girls were just on fire.' Lutheran Northeast rallies to take C-2 championship
Class D-1
H, Katelyn Lindner, Pleasanton, sr.
H, Isabelle Paitz, Pleasanton, sr.
S, Natalie Siegel, Pleasanton, sr.
H, Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan, sr.
S, Rebecca Baker, Archbishop Bergan, so.
H, Macy Kamler, BDS, sr.
State volleyball: Pleasanton 'was so good' in August, and then great in November en route to D-1 title
Class D-2
H, Karli Heidemann, Diller-Odell, so.
H, Morgan Ramsey, CWC, sr.
S, Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell, sr.
H, Tessa Metschke, CWC, sr.
H, Eriscon Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, jr.
H, Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center, sr.
State volleyball: 'Resilient' Diller-Odell overcomes big fifth-set deficit to cap back-to-back state titles
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!