State volleyball: 'The girls were just on fire.' Lutheran Northeast rallies to take C-2 championship

Forced to be the comeback kids for one of the only times this season, the Lutheran High Northeast volleyball was up to the challenge in dominating fashion.

Trailing 0-2 to start the match, the top-ranked Eagles rallied for a 19-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-18, 15-4 victory against No. 3 Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 championship match Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Lutheran Northeast overwhelmed Norfolk Catholic in the clinching set. The Eagles had 11 kills in the set with a .417 hitting percentage, and forced a sideout on all five opportunities. Norfolk Catholic had just two kills on 22 attempts in the final set.

“That was amazing,” said Lutheran Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt. “We started off and just got it rolling. I was a little surprised myself. The girls were just on fire. They were in the groove, and I don’t really know if we’ve been in our groove down here until the end of the match today.”

Senior outside hitter Rebecca Gebhardt had 31 kills to lead Lutheran Northeast in the comeback win, including five in the final set.

Lutheran Northeast won 36 of its 37 matches this season, was undefeated in Class C-2 and ended the year on a nine-match winning streak. The Eagles won five-set matches in both the state semifinals and finals.