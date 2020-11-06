State volleyball: The finals are set. Here's a quick look at the six matchups

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena; all matches on NET.

Class A, Papillion-La Vista South (29-5) vs. Elkhorn South (29-1), approx. 8:45 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista South surprised many with a run through the Class A bracket last season. This year, the Titans showed they are here to stay. Elkhorn South is making the most of its first state appearance since 2015 — and the Storm, with five Division I players on the roster, always attract extra eyes. Rylee Gray, a Nebraska commit from Elkhorn South, and Papio South's Ava Legrand, a Kansas State commit, look to lead their teams to state lore.

Class B, Omaha Skutt (34-1) vs. Norris (29-4), 7 p.m.

If the appeal of watching one of the best players in state history play one last high school match isn't enough, the SkyHawks also are looking for a sixth straight title, which would match a record. Lindsay Krause, a Nebraska commit, is a dominant force for Omaha Skutt and has impressed in two triumphs this week. Norris, riding a 16-match winning streak, won't be content to merely be in the finals. The Titans want it all. And why not? After all, anything can happen on Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Class C-1, Wahoo (34-0) vs. St. Paul (34-0), approx. 3:45 p.m.