State volleyball: The finals are set. Here's a quick look at the six matchups

All matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena; all matches on NET.
Class A, Papillion-La Vista South (29-5) vs. Elkhorn South (29-1), approx. 8:45 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista South surprised many with a run through the Class A bracket last season. This year, the Titans showed they are here to stay. Elkhorn South is making the most of its first state appearance since 2015 — and the Storm, with five Division I players on the roster, always attract extra eyes. Rylee Gray, a Nebraska commit from Elkhorn South, and Papio South's Ava Legrand, a Kansas State commit, look to lead their teams to state lore.
Class B, Omaha Skutt (34-1) vs. Norris (29-4), 7 p.m.
If the appeal of watching one of the best players in state history play one last high school match isn't enough, the SkyHawks also are looking for a sixth straight title, which would match a record. Lindsay Krause, a Nebraska commit, is a dominant force for Omaha Skutt and has impressed in two triumphs this week. Norris, riding a 16-match winning streak, won't be content to merely be in the finals. The Titans want it all. And why not? After all, anything can happen on Championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class C-1, Wahoo (34-0) vs. St. Paul (34-0), approx. 3:45 p.m.
After falling short and finishing third last year, Wahoo is back in the C-1 title match for the third time in four seasons. The Warriors won the C-1 crown in both 2017 and 2018, and Elle Glock is one of a trio of seniors seeking a third state title. It will be a battle of unbeatens after St. Paul narrowly defeated Lincoln Lutheran in a five-setter. The Wildcats are seeking their first state title in school history.
Class C-2, Lutheran High Northeast (35-1) vs. Norfolk Catholic (25-7), 2 p.m.
Lutheran High Northeast has been tested in both of its state tournament matches, including a dramatic five-set win over Clarkson/Leigh in the semifinals. Rebecca Gebhardt headlines a strong Eagle attack seeking the school’s third state title in 11 years. Norfolk Catholic overcame a first-set loss to take down No. 2 Overton in its semifinal match, and now the Knights are in the state title match for the first time in school history.
Class D-1, Pleasanton (32-0) vs. Archbishop Bergan (26-10), approx. 10:45 a.m.
Undefeated Pleasanton took care of No. 4 Mead easily in its semifinal match, while Archbishop Bergan eliminating last year's D-2 champion BDS in four sets. This is the third straight season Archbishop Bergan has been in the D-1 final, and it beat Pleasanton in the semifinals a year ago. The Bulldogs were eliminated in the semifinals the past two years, but they now have a shot at winning their first state title since 1976.
Class D-2, Diller-Odell (32-1) vs. CWC (33-1), 9 a.m.
Both of D-2’s best teams dropped a set in the opening round of the state tournament before sweeping their semifinal opponents. Both teams have hard-hitting attackers with more than 400 kills this season in Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann and CWC’s Morgan Ramsey, to go along with talented setters. Diller-Odell will seek to defend its D-1 state title from a year ago, while CWC could win the first volleyball state title in school history.
