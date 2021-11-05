State volleyball: Sutton reverts back to situational training in five-set win to set up C-2 final of fresh faces

What a difference a year makes.
In 2020, the Sutton volleyball team finished 12-12, a five-set loss to Superior in subdistricts ending its season.
Fast forward a little more than one year later, and the No. 6 Fillies are moving to the Class C-2 state title game after knocking off No. 2 Wisner-Pilger 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13 on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I’m so proud of the work that we’ve put in,” Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike said. “I mean, we came off a .500 season last year to a state title game. So, I’m just so proud of the work that the girls have put in and how well that we can be in a battle situation and just take a post the whole time.”
Things didn’t look quite for certain late in the fifth set.
With the Fillies leading 10-6, Wisner-Pilger upped the ante, uncorking four straight points, a run sparked by Joslyn Jacobs' two kills and an ace serve by Lindsey Kneifl to force a timeout.
Searching for answers during a timeout huddle, Mohnike reminded her team of situational training it endured during the season.
“We just tried to talk about it as being five points,” said Mohnike. “That’s it. We need five points. We do a lot of situational drills during practices where we do just so many points.”
“So, at that timeout at 10-10 it was just, ‘Hey, we just need five points. We’re going to side out and run the table.’”
After exchanging points, the Fillies stepped up going on a 4-2 run, sealed by a match-winning kill by Alivia Huxoll.
Huxoll was effective all afternoon, pacing all players with 17 kills, with teammate Lily McCroden adding nine.
Kneifl led the Gators with 15 kills while Emily Buhrman chipped in 11.
The Fillies will be taking on another fellow first-timer in the state championship.
Led by Bailey Helzer’s match-high 25 kills, No. 1 Oakland-Craig clinched its first-ever state championship appearance with a 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 victory over upset-minded No. 9 Superior.
“I didn’t know this was going to happen and I literally cannot believe it,” said Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt. “I’m so proud of this team. We have worked so hard.”
Despite the match only going four sets, the atmosphere felt like a five-set thriller. After what seemed like an insurmountable 22-18 Knights lead in the third set, the Wildcats wouldn’t go away, ripping off seven consecutive points to win the set 25-22.
Fast forward to the deciding fourth set and it appeared to be happening again. Trailing 24-17, Superior went on a 6-0 run before a Brandi Helzer kill sealed the win.
“That’s something we definitely focus on through the season was fighting until the very last point,” said first-year Wildcat coach Randall Loch. “Even with the first set being 25-13, that still does not mean that the game is over. The best thing about volleyball is we always start 0-0.”
Mississippi commit Shayla Meyer was impressive for Superior with 20 kills.
Oakland-Craig will take on Sutton at 1 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.