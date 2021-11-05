State volleyball: Sutton reverts back to situational training in five-set win to set up C-2 final of fresh faces

What a difference a year makes.

In 2020, the Sutton volleyball team finished 12-12, a five-set loss to Superior in subdistricts ending its season.

Fast forward a little more than one year later, and the No. 6 Fillies are moving to the Class C-2 state title game after knocking off No. 2 Wisner-Pilger 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13 on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I’m so proud of the work that we’ve put in,” Sutton coach Shelli Mohnike said. “I mean, we came off a .500 season last year to a state title game. So, I’m just so proud of the work that the girls have put in and how well that we can be in a battle situation and just take a post the whole time.”

Things didn’t look quite for certain late in the fifth set.

With the Fillies leading 10-6, Wisner-Pilger upped the ante, uncorking four straight points, a run sparked by Joslyn Jacobs' two kills and an ace serve by Lindsey Kneifl to force a timeout.

Searching for answers during a timeout huddle, Mohnike reminded her team of situational training it endured during the season.