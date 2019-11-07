St. Paul arrived in Lincoln with a 33-0 record. More impressive, the Wildcats had yet to drop a set this season, a streak of 79 straight sets.
So how much pressure is on the top-ranked Wildcats to keep the streak going?
None.
“St. Paul has never been in a state final before, so our girls are jumping up and down in the locker room just happy to still be alive and playing onto Friday,” said St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks after his team beat No. 9 Battle Creek 25-17, 25-23, 25-17. “They’re just happy to be here and the streak means nothing to them right now.”
St. Paul is back in the Class C-1 state semifinals for the second straight year after Thursday’s win at Lincoln North Star.
The streak reached 80 after the first set and was in jeopardy in Set 2 when Battle Creek (28-6) took a 22-21 lead. But the Wildcats took four of the final five rallies to take a 2-0 lead and then locked in on defense to finish the match.
“I love how tough my kids are, because even though people see we haven’t lost a set, they’re still confident that they can they can bounce back from that,” Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We just tell them to stay aggressive and play their game and no fear. We can’t play with any fear.”
St. Paul (34-0) will play No. 6 Broken Bow (33-2) in Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Indians defeated No. 5 Wayne (29-6) 22-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-18 to earn the program’s first state tournament win since 1981.
