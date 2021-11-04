State volleyball: Smaller schools show they can produce Division I-caliber talent, too

Baumert isn't the only one in her family gaining college interest, either. Her sister Grace, a 6-1 junior, has heard from South Dakota State and other schools.

No matter the class, the state of Nebraska continues to pump out Division I volleyball players.

Diller-Odell, one of the smallest schools in the state, has produced three DI-caliber players recently in Heidemann, her sister Addison (Iowa State), and Madison Jurgens, who is wrapping up an outstanding career at South Dakota.

"I think the biggest thing is just even looking at high school players and different DI players that came from smaller schools, I think that motivates our kids to be at that level," Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said.

Baumert spent a part of her life growing up in Lincoln before her family moved to the Howells area to help with her grandfather's farm.

Baumert never looked at herself as a small-school player when trying to reach her college aspirations.