 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Smaller schools show they can produce Division I-caliber talent, too
0 Comments
editor's pick
STATE VOLLEYBALL

State volleyball: Smaller schools show they can produce Division I-caliber talent, too

  • 0
Howells-Dodge vs. BDS, 11.4

Howells-Dodge's Grace (left) and Ellie Baumert prepare for a serve against BDS in the first set Thursday during a Class D-1 first-round match at the state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Ellie Baumert watched the Devaney Sports Center rock stars as a little one.

"Growing up going to Nebraska games, I was always like, 'Oh, that'd be so cool. I'd love to play at a big stage like this,'" she said.

Yeah, Husker volleyball has some serious pull in this state. Just the dream of wanting to be like Jordan Larson, the Rolfzen twins or Kelly Hunter can open the door to something real.

On Thursday, Baumert was delivering one thunderous kill after another in Howells-Dodge's sweep of BDS in the Class D-1 state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This week, her focus is on helping Howells-Dodge take aim at a state title. Ranked No. 1, the Jaguars have a great chance.

Next week, Baumert will sign her letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas Tech, a school she committed to before her freshman season at Malcolm.

And Baumert wasn't the only Division I-caliber player in the arena for Thursday's state volleyball action. Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt, playing in the Class D-1 field, is committed to Kansas State. The Class C-2 bracket included Superior's Shayla Meyer (Mississippi) and Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer (Arkansas State). Though she didn't play because of injury, Diller-Odell has one of the state's top 2023 prospects in Karli Heidemann.

Baumert isn't the only one in her family gaining college interest, either. Her sister Grace, a 6-1 junior, has heard from South Dakota State and other schools.

No matter the class, the state of Nebraska continues to pump out Division I volleyball players.

Diller-Odell, one of the smallest schools in the state, has produced three DI-caliber players recently in Heidemann, her sister Addison (Iowa State), and Madison Jurgens, who is wrapping up an outstanding career at South Dakota.

"I think the biggest thing is just even looking at high school players and different DI players that came from smaller schools, I think that motivates our kids to be at that level," Diller-Odell coach Reba Hestermann said.

Baumert spent a part of her life growing up in Lincoln before her family moved to the Howells area to help with her grandfather's farm.

Baumert never looked at herself as a small-school player when trying to reach her college aspirations.

"I think really what it is for me is just putting yourself around the people that are going to make you successful and want to see you succeed," said Baumert, who will play setter at Texas Tech but is the Jaguars' go-to hitting option this season. "Once they have themselves around those people and are going to work with them and better them, that's where you really succeed.

"It doesn't matter where you're from, as you long as you have the coaches with the knowledge."

Club volleyball has played a big part in small-town kids getting a chance to show they can play with anyone.

Another common theme among the Division I-caliber players: Their passion for the sport knows no limit.

Take Helzer, for example.

"She loves volleyball," Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. "She's been breathing volleyball since she was a little girl. She plays all year long, she loves the sport, and I just really like the way she has rubbed off that mentality with the rest of our girls."

The 6-foot Helzer showed why Arkansas State was interested in her. She had 14 kills as Oakland-Craig dominated Hastings St. Cecilia in a first-round C-2 match Thursday.

Another small-town player shining on the big state, and soon, the Division I stage.

"This state has the best volleyball of any state," Rennerfeldt said. "I used to coach (in) Iowa (and) Nebraska state volleyball is 10 times, a million times better in this state. This place is so energized and people in this state love volleyball and we have great players that come from it."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News