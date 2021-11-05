State volleyball: SkyHawks survive Waverly in five sets — 'I thought I was going to bawl'

Survive and advance.

Such is the motto of tournament play. And it was no more fitting than Friday night as six-time Class B champion Omaha Skutt rallied from a two-set deficit to beat No. 3 Waverly 15-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12 and advance to Saturday’s state championship match against Norris. It will be a repeat of the 2021 title match.

SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders told her team to just keep being aggressive.

“I said if we’re going to go down, we go down swinging,” Saunders said. “Our whole goal was to continue to be aggressive. The tougher the battle, the sweeter the victory. And tonight was one of those nights.”

The SkyHawks survived a match-high 37 kills from Waverly’s Bekka Allick, as the Vikings were trying to reach their first championship game since 1975.

Allick kept the Skutt defense on its heels during the first two sets. Waverly’s passing and serving was spot on as the Vikings seized the early momentum.

But Skutt found themselves in a tight third set, before scoring five of the final six points. Junior outside hitter Morgan Burke’s kill made it 23-22 with a kill and two Waverly hitting errors ended the frame.