Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates a kill she scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks will have to make extra room in the trophy case, as they cruised to their fifth-straight state title with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 win over sixth-ranked Omaha Duchesne in the Class B state title match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The SkyHawks (34-5) hit a blistering .447 and had four or fewer errors in each set as they buzzed through the field without dropping a set over the three-day tournament.
When shown the stat sheet after the match, Skutt coach Renee Saunders was initially stunned.
“I don’t know what to say,” Saunders said. “I hadn’t seen the numbers until now. It’s like, ‘Wow, we really did do well.’
“We were really focused in serve and pass today. We were a little nervous yesterday for that match (vs. Norris) but today we let loose and had a little bit of fun.”
That fun included a fifth consecutive title, which is tied for third all-time. The SkyHawks can match the record held by both Shickley and Bellevue West if they win in 2020.
And with the nucleus they have returning, folks would be crazy to bet against it.
“There’s a little pressure to keep it going,” Skutt junior and Husker commit Lindsay Krause said. “But it’s more that we want to do it and keep it going for the players that have played before us. I think we have a good chance next year, too.”
Krause’s entire arsenal was on display during the SkyHawks three-day run. Power, finesse, passing and serving. And much to the dismay of Skutt’s opponents.
Six of her 15 kills came in a dominating opening-set win. Krause teamed with senior outside hitter Megan Skovsende to pile up 31 of the SkyHawks 53 kills on the night.
When asked if there’s anyone – regardless of class – that could knock off Skutt, Cardinals coach Andrew Wehrli was frank.
“They’re one of the best in the state, by far,” Wehrli said. “I mean, they had 53 kills on 94 swings. What do you do with that?”
The Duchesne coach also lavished praise on Skutt setter Allie Gray. The junior handed out 41 assists, putting the ball right where her hitters could be effective nearly every time.
“The most underestimated part of that team is Allie Gray,” Wehrli said. “In my opinion, the best setter in the state. She runs such a great system. It’s clean, it’s fast and the ball’s where it needs to be.”
Gray was all smiles after the match as were her teammates. She was quick to tip her cap to the talented array of hitters around her.
“My job’s a lot easier when I have them to do the job around me,” Gray said. “Each year our emphasis is to not be complacent and to earn where we end up.”
Saunders said her team’s biggest growth spurt may have come when forced to play their first 13 matches without Krause due to her playing with the U-18 National Team.
“Everybody brought everybody else up,” Saunders said. “It was almost like her absence helped us get stronger.”
