State volleyball scene: It still looks different, but a sense of normalcy returns 8 months later to PBA

There was a limit to how many fans could be housed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. And you can't walk up to will call and get a ticket.
Masked spectators were spread out. There was space between players and coaches on the sidelines.
It was different.
But this is a good different when one considers the Pinnacle Bank Arena scene just about eight months ago. At the time, we knew very little about a virus that was starting to take a grip on the country, and the boys state basketball tournament, outside of family members, was played in eerie quietness.
So it was very refreshing to see fans back at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a state tournament event.
There were cheerleaders and student sections, and plenty of signs and cardboard cutouts. It felt like a state tournament again.
Each school was allotted 500 tickets for each day of the state tournament, and any unused tickets were turned back over and offered to the general public electronically.
And though there were fewer people in the seats than at previous state tournaments, there was good energy.
"I thought it was a great atmosphere," St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said after his team's three-set win against Broken Bow in Class C-1. "St. Paul brought a great crowd. I know they're spaced out so maybe it doesn't have the same roar or feel, but thank you to the NSAA for putting this on and Pinnacle Bank for hosting.
"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to get these girls (this) experience."
PBA opened up the 200 and 300 levels for the state tournament to help spread out spectators, though attendance (4,000 limit per session) never spilled over into the top parts of the arena. The fans that did show up were comfortably distanced around the lower bowl.
Full rows were taped off, and PBA staffers moved the taping to different rows between sessions so the same seats were not used in back-to-back sessions.
Ask any volleyball player or coach, and they'll gladly take this over the alternative. They're just happy to be playing.
"It looked a little bit different just because of the spacing that you saw, but it didn’t really feel different because we’re just worried about what’s going on on the court and not so much what’s going in the crowd," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said after her team's win against Kearney Catholic in C-1.
Like everyone in 2020, teams at state are learning to adjust on the fly.
That includes the Class A, B and C-1 winners from Wednesday, who will now get a day off — instead of playing three straight days as in years past — before Friday's semifinals.
Those players will be back in school Thursday, and back at practice before or after classes. They'll get an extra day to prepare.
Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats will be able to sleep in their own beds because of the extra day, giving them a normal routine to work with.
So, you're cool with not playing three straight days in a row?
"I would prefer that we play all three days, but I don’t care how they space them," Koehn-Fairbanks said. "I don’t care if they want to space them a month apart or three days straight in a row. We’ll take it whenever they want to play, if it’s midnight, out in the cold. …"
They want to play. Thankfully they're still getting that chance.
