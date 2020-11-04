State volleyball scene: It still looks different, but a sense of normalcy returns 8 months later to PBA

"Thank you for giving us the opportunity to get these girls (this) experience."

PBA opened up the 200 and 300 levels for the state tournament to help spread out spectators, though attendance (4,000 limit per session) never spilled over into the top parts of the arena. The fans that did show up were comfortably distanced around the lower bowl.

Full rows were taped off, and PBA staffers moved the taping to different rows between sessions so the same seats were not used in back-to-back sessions.

Ask any volleyball player or coach, and they'll gladly take this over the alternative. They're just happy to be playing.

"It looked a little bit different just because of the spacing that you saw, but it didn’t really feel different because we’re just worried about what’s going on on the court and not so much what’s going in the crowd," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said after her team's win against Kearney Catholic in C-1.

Like everyone in 2020, teams at state are learning to adjust on the fly.

That includes the Class A, B and C-1 winners from Wednesday, who will now get a day off — instead of playing three straight days as in years past — before Friday's semifinals.