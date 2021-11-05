 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Sacred Heart sweeps past Wynot for first finals berth since 2006
  • Updated
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Wynot, 11.5

Falls City Sacred Heart players, including Lauren Malone (4), celebrate after victory against Wynot in the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Falls City Sacred Heart has been the No. 1 team in Class D-2 nearly all season.

The Irish slowly but surely showed why Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 25-18, 25-5, 25-15 victory against No. 6 Wynot in the state volleyball semifinals.

The Irish (34-2) widened the gap throughout the first set but couldn’t break away, and then came a 20-point set victory in the second set. Sacred Heart had too much overall talent for Wynot to handle.

The Irish’s biggest challenger all season has been Diller-Odell, the No. 2 team. However, with the Griffins' early tournament exit, the sky has cleared for Sacred Heart, and they’ll have one more match to win to claim a state volleyball title for the first time since 2006.

Wynot’s season ends with a 22-10 record. The Blue Devils made the state tournament for the fourth straight season.

