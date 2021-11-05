State volleyball: Sacred Heart sweeps past Wynot for first finals berth since 2006

Falls City Sacred Heart players, including Lauren Malone (4), celebrate after victory against Wynot in the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
CODY FREDERICK
Lincoln Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart has been the No. 1 team in Class D-2 nearly all season.
The Irish slowly but surely showed why Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 25-18, 25-5, 25-15 victory against No. 6 Wynot in the state volleyball semifinals.
The Irish (34-2) widened the gap throughout the first set but couldn’t break away, and then came a 20-point set victory in the second set. Sacred Heart had too much overall talent for Wynot to handle.
The Irish’s biggest challenger all season has been Diller-Odell, the No. 2 team. However, with the Griffins' early tournament exit, the sky has cleared for Sacred Heart, and they’ll have one more match to win to claim a state volleyball title for the first time since 2006.
Wynot’s season ends with a 22-10 record. The Blue Devils made the state tournament for the fourth straight season.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Lainey Ebel (16) celebrates a point against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (left) hits the ball against Wynot's Amber Lawson during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (left) bumps the ball against Wynot in front of teammate Emma Frederick during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Lainey Ebel (16) and Taylor Frederick (13) celebrate a block against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's London Nachtigal (left) and Wynot's Karley Heimes compete for the ball during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (left) hits the ball against Wynot's Amy Tramp (7) and Amber Lawson during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's London Nachtigal (left) and Erison Vonderschmidt make a block against Wynot's Karley Heimes during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt hits the ball against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel celebrates a point against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
