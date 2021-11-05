State volleyball: Sacred Heart sweeps past Wynot for first finals berth since 2006; St. Francis overcomes slow start

Falls City Sacred Heart has been the No. 1 team in Class D-2 nearly all season.
The Irish slowly but surely showed why Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a 25-18, 25-5, 25-15 victory against No. 6 Wynot in the state volleyball semifinals.
The Irish (34-2) widened the gap throughout the first set but couldn’t break away, and then came a 20-point set victory in the second set. Sacred Heart had too much overall talent for Wynot to handle.
The Irish’s biggest challenger all season has been Diller-Odell, the No. 2 team. However, with the Griffins' early tournament exit, the sky has cleared for Sacred Heart, and they’ll have one more match to win to claim a state volleyball title for the first time since 2006.
Wynot dropped to 22-10. The Blue Devils made the state tournament for the fourth straight season.
Humphrey St. Francis 3, Maywood-Hayes Center 1: St. Francis struggled to get past Anselmo-Merna in the first round. Early on Friday in a semifinal match, the Flyers struggled again.
Then momentum flipped.
No. 4 St. Francis took a 10-9 lead midway through the second set. From that point on, the Flyers looked like a completely different team and beat No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12.
With the win, Humphrey St. Francis improves to 25-5. The Flyers will play No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Devaney Center for the championship. This is the second time in three years they’ve reached the state title match.
Maywood-Hayes Center had a hard time defending St. Francis’ hitters in the match. The Wolves (27-3) reached the semifinals in back-to-back seasons.
