 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Sacred Heart keeps hot streak going with sweep of Timberwolves in D-2
0 Comments
CLASS D-2

State volleyball: Sacred Heart keeps hot streak going with sweep of Timberwolves in D-2

  • Updated
  • 0
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Exeter-Milligan, 11.4

Falls City SH celebrate the game-winning point in the third set against Exeter-Milligan during the opening round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Falls City Sacred Heart rolled into the state volleyball tournament with a 15-match winning streak. It didn't slow down Thursday.

The top-ranked Irish (33-2) defeated No. 10 Exeter-Milligan 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 in a Class D-2 first-round match at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They'll play in the state semifinals for the second straight season.

The Timberwolves, who rattled off 12 straight wins after starting 8-10, finish at 20-11.

Exeter-Milligan didn't make it easy for Sacred Heart, taking a 23-22 lead in the third set. Back-to-back Timberwolves errors swung momentum back Sacred Heart before the Irish pulled out the win.

No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis rallied for a 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 win against No. 7 Anselmo-Merna to advance to Friday's semifinals.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News