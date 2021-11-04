State volleyball: Sacred Heart keeps hot streak going in D-2; Wolves oust defending state champs

Falls City Sacred Heart rolled into Pinnacle Bank Arena on a 15-match win streak and it was humming along through two sets Thursday.

But it’s the state volleyball tournament where nothing comes that easy.

The top-ranked Irish had to fight off a pesky Exeter-Milligan bunch multiple times in the third set to prevail 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 in the opening round of the D-2 tournament.

“I had a pretty calming feeling coming into today, and a little less calming going into set three, but they did the job and that’s what matters in the end,” Sacred Heart coach Emma Ebel said.

Sacred Heart (33-2) never trailed in the match until 11-10 in the third set. The Irish regained the lead before the Timberwolves fought back to take leads of 22-21 and 26-25. But Sacred Heart clamped down and clinched the match on an ace.

Last year’s state semifinal loss to Diller-Odell created a hunger, Ebel said. The difference this year is how the team approaches matches and adversity.