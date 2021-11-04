State volleyball: Sacred Heart keeps hot streak going in D-2; Wolves oust defending state champs

Falls City Sacred Heart rolled into Pinnacle Bank Arena on a 15-match win streak and it was humming along through two sets Thursday.
But it’s the state volleyball tournament where nothing comes that easy.
The top-ranked Irish had to fight off a pesky Exeter-Milligan bunch multiple times in the third set to prevail 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 in the opening round of the D-2 tournament.
“I had a pretty calming feeling coming into today, and a little less calming going into set three, but they did the job and that’s what matters in the end,” Sacred Heart coach Emma Ebel said.
Sacred Heart (33-2) never trailed in the match until 11-10 in the third set. The Irish regained the lead before the Timberwolves fought back to take leads of 22-21 and 26-25. But Sacred Heart clamped down and clinched the match on an ace.
Last year’s state semifinal loss to Diller-Odell created a hunger, Ebel said. The difference this year is how the team approaches matches and adversity.
“This year we focused on mental toughness and that’s something I think last year’s team lacked when they are pushed,” Ebel said. “I think last year’s team would have laid down and maybe wouldn’t have won that (third) set. But this year’s team has really worked hard to improve their mental game and it’s made a huge difference in their season.”
Senior middle Erison Vonderschmidt had 16 kills, 17 digs, five blocks and two aces for FCSH, which will play Wynot at 9 a.m. Friday.
The No. 10 Timberwolves, who started the season 8-10, finish at 20-11. Senior Briana Capek had 12 kills and 19 digs.
“They should be proud of themselves,” Exeter-Milligan coach Madalynn Fousek said. “They’ve won some really tough matches, they’ve done some things that a lot of teams don’t get to do.”
Maywood-Hayes Center 3, Diller-Odell 1: The No. 3 Wolves opened the fourth set with a 6-0 run to help thwart any chances of a comeback by the defending state champions. Maywood-Hayes Center (27-2) won 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 to advance to the state semifinals for a second straight season.
"Getting that (6-0) run, we needed momentum," Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. "That was huge."
The fast start to the fourth set stopped a Diller-Odell team that was gaining momentum through the third set. The Griffins (23-10) were adjusting without standout junior Karli Heidemann, a Division I prospect who injured her MCL in practice last week and did not play in the district final or Thursday.
"Not having Heidemann hurts them because she's a power (hitter), but they still have talent," Rohde said. "I think our defense, when we scouted them we kind of knew what holes in their defense they had. We kind of took advantage of that."
With Heidemann injured, coach Reb Hestermann shuffled her lineup, moving multiple players around. Sophomore Lilly Swanson moved from middle hitter to outside and led the Griffins in kills.
"The biggest thing that I'm proud of these girls about is we were able to change positions, still get here, and still compete hard in the first round of state," Hestermann said.
Diller-Odell was seeking its third straight title after winning Class D-1 in 2019 and D-2 last year.
Humphrey St. Francis 3, Anselmo-Merna 2: Junior Kylee Wessel had 14 kills and 17 digs, and senior Kelly Pfeifer added 13 kills and 16 digs as the No. 4 Flyers rallied for a 22-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9 victory.
The Flyers (24-5), who are in the state semifinals for a fourth time in five seasons, had to overcome a monster match from senior Jaide Chandler, who had a match-high 32 kills for the No. 7 Coyotes (24-9).
Humphrey St. Francis will play Maywood-Hayes Center at 11 a.m. Friday.
Wynot 3, Stuart 2: The No. 6 Blue Devils are in the state semifinals for the third time in four seasons after rallying for a 16-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory.
