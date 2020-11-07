State volleyball: 'Resilient' Diller-Odell overcomes big fifth-set deficit to cap back-to-back state titles

It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Such was the case for Diller-Odell in the fifth set of the Class D-2 title match.

The top-ranked Griffins (33-1) erased a 7-0 deficit, and a pair of Ava Lovitt kills capped the comeback as Diller-Odell won its second straight state title with a 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 over No. 2 CWC on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Griffins captured the D-1 title a year ago.

“These girls are resilient. They never give up,” Griffins coach Reba Hestermann said. “They’re willing to do anything they can to win, and that’s what I love about this team.”

Early on it looked as if the Griffins would cruise. After battling back from a 9-1 disadvantage to win the first set 26-24, they cruised to a 25-20 win in set two behind five kills from sophomore outside hitter Karli Heidemann. Heidemann finished with a match-high 29 kills.

But the Renegades (33-2) responded by taking sets three and four. A balanced offensive attack, led by three players reaching double figures in kills, fueled the rally. And that momentum carried into the fifth set, as senior middle hitter Morgan Ramsey (17 kills) hammered home four kills during the first seven points.