State volleyball: 'Resilient' Diller-Odell overcomes big fifth-set deficit to cap back-to-back state titles

It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
Such was the case for Diller-Odell in the fifth set of the Class D-2 title match.
The top-ranked Griffins (33-1) erased a 7-0 deficit, and a pair of Ava Lovitt kills capped the comeback as Diller-Odell won its second straight state title with a 26-24, 25-20, 14-25, 22-25, 16-14 over No. 2 CWC on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Griffins captured the D-1 title a year ago.
“These girls are resilient. They never give up,” Griffins coach Reba Hestermann said. “They’re willing to do anything they can to win, and that’s what I love about this team.”
Early on it looked as if the Griffins would cruise. After battling back from a 9-1 disadvantage to win the first set 26-24, they cruised to a 25-20 win in set two behind five kills from sophomore outside hitter Karli Heidemann. Heidemann finished with a match-high 29 kills.
But the Renegades (33-2) responded by taking sets three and four. A balanced offensive attack, led by three players reaching double figures in kills, fueled the rally. And that momentum carried into the fifth set, as senior middle hitter Morgan Ramsey (17 kills) hammered home four kills during the first seven points.
“I thought we had them,” Renegades coach Diane Kasselder said. “When we lost the second set we came together and renewed why we were down here. I told the girls we were better than that and to just settle down and take care of their jobs.”
It was only the second five-set match the Griffins had played all season, but according to Heidemann, nerves weren’t about to get the best of her and her teammates, even when falling behind 7-0.
“We knew we had to keep our composure,” the sophomore said. “We knew we could fight back and we knew we had it.”
Hestermann maybe wasn’t quite as confident inside, but she didn’t dare show any apprehension.
“Internally I was maybe a little nervous, but I don’t try to show that to the girls,” she said.
“Their serve receive was much better late in the match,” Hestermann added of CWC. “Eventually we did better getting our block up and our defense there as well.”
Heidemann pounded five kills in the deciding set. Her pair of terminations sandwiched around a Lilly Saathoff kill put the Griffins up 13-10. Saathoff made it 14-10 a point later with another kill.
CWC responded by winning four points in a row, highlighted by senior Tessa Metsche’s (17 kills) back-to-back kills.
But Lovitt and Diller-Odell finished strong on the ensuing two points. The senior outside hitter put an exclamation mark on her high school career swinging hard on the game-winning attack.
“I just needed to execute,” Lovitt said on her final two swings. “I just thought to myself, ‘Step up, and put it down.’”
