State volleyball: Proven to be 'a fighting team,' Papio South pulls one match away from undefeated season

“You spend your time putting these hours into a team not just to create volleyball players, but helping to raise good people. I feel like my team is that in all realms. They’re fighters. They support one another before they support themselves. They just love really, really hard. Isn’t that what you want your own child to be like? I’m just a really proud coach.”
Papio South will face either Millard West or Omaha Westside in the 7 p.m. match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, both of whom they’ve already beat this season.
Tarman said the key to victory is all about having their eyes on the prize.
“Staying focused on the goal. … We want to almost put blinders on to what’s going on the outside of us and just go. It doesn’t really matter which team we get tomorrow because both teams are great teams. … They’re all fighters, too. I’m just proud of my team, and I think we can take anybody.”
Elkhorn South finished the season with a 28-8 record. They were led by Arkansas commit Kylie Weeks with 13 kills.
Photos: It's Semifinals Friday in Lincoln. Check out the sights from Pinnacle Bank Arena
Waverly players celebrate a point against Omaha Skutt during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Kara Kassebaum (4) and Madyson Banitt (12) reach to block a hit by Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke (25) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt players celebrate a point against Waverly during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Waverly's Bekka Allick (15) hits between Omaha Skutt's Grace Kremer (21) and Abigail Schomers (3) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Hailey Kiscoan (14) tips the ball past Waverly's Madyson Banitt (12) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Ella Waters (13) hits between Elkhorn North's Ava Spies (10) and Grace Heaney (3) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sydney Guthard (1) digs out a ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney (3) tips the ball over Norris' Gracie Kircher (11) and Sydney Jelinek (7) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (11) hits against Elkhorn North during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris players celebrate their win in five sets against Elkhorn North in a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Alivia Hausmann (3) reaches for a ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Sydney Jelinek (7) tips the ball over against Elkhorn North's Reese Booth (1) and Grace Heaney (3) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek (17) digs out a short ball against Elkhorn North during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Kailey Hrbek (2) bumps the ball against Norris during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (11) goes for a kill against Elkhorn North during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Norris' Gracie Kircher (11) hits against Elkhorn North's Shay Heaney (4) during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Lily Psencik (second left) jumps into the arms of teammate Abby Wachal (left) as the Warriors celebrate their sweep of Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) goes up for a kill against Grand Island Central Catholic during a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle (right) hugs teammate Shanae Bergt after the Warriors' sweep of Grand Island Central Catholic in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their sweep of GICC in a Class C-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their first set win over Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (top left) scores against Grand Island Central Catholic's Carolyn Maser (11) in the first set on Friday during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth (10) serves in the first set against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) serves in the first set against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle (2) and Keri Leimbach (1) high-five before taking on Grand Island Central Catholics on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal celebrates a point in the first set against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) and Katelynn Oxley (16) celebrate a point by the Warriors in the first set against Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Elecea Saathoff (3) attempts a kill past a Grand Island Central Catholic defender in the first set on Friday, Nov. 5, during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran's Elecea Saathoff (3) attempts a kill past a pair of Grand Island Central Catholic defenders on Friday during a Class C-1 state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Oakland-Craig's Adi Rennerfeldt (5) sets the ball against Superior in the second set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig celebrates winning their game against Superior 3-1 in the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer stands on the court while she waits for her teammate to serve against Oakland-Craig in the third set of the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's players celebrate winning their match against Superior 3-1 in the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer (8) and Adi Rennerfeldt (5) block a hit by Superior's Teegan Duncan in the second set of the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adi Rennerfeldt (5) hits a ball against Superior in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Gretchen Seagren (right) saves a ball tipped by Superior's Shayla Meyer (12) and Madison Heusinkvelt (22) in the second set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer celebrates winning the third set against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer (8) celebrates a first-set point against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's head coach Becky Rennerfeldt celebrates a point in the third set of their match against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig celebrates a fourth-set point against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Atlee Kobza gets up after running into to the divider while chasing a ball in the first set of their match against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer (12) and Atlee Kobza (15) celebrate a third-set point against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adi Rennerfeldt (5) and Brandi Helzer (6) celebrate winning their match against Superior 3-1 in the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adi Rennerfeldt (5) can't quite reach a ball in the fourth set of their match against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer (front) receives an Oakland-Craig serve in the first set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer (12) hits the ball over a block by Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer (8) and Brandi Helzer (6) in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Teegan Duncan digs out a hit by Oakland-Craig in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson (13) and Superior's Madison Heusinkvelt (22) both go for a ball in the third set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's head coach Randall Loch celebrates a kill with hit team in the fourth set of their match against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer celebrates a point in the first set against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior reacts after a point is called for Oakland-Craig in the fourth set of their match during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig celebrates winning the first set against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's bench celebrates a second-set point against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Bailey Helzer celebrates a point in the second set against Superior during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Brandi Helzer can't quite reach a ball against Superior in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Adi Rennerfeldt (5) reacts after a Superior point late in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Laryn Johnson (18) receives a serve by Superior in the third set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Superior bench celebrates a kill against Oakland-Craig in the third set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Laryn Johnson (18) celebrates a long hit by Superior in the second set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Shayla Meyer (12) and her team celebrate her first-set kill against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Teegan Duncan digs out a hit by Oakland-Craig in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson (13) hits the ball past Superior's Ella Gardner (10) and Madison Heusinkvelt (22) in the first set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Sadie Rempel digs out a hit by Oakland-Craig in the fourth set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior celebrates a point in the third set against Oakland-Craig during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Superior's Madison Heusinkvelt (22) tips the ball over a block by Oakland-Craig's Shea Johnson (13) and Bailey Helzer (8) in the first set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Oakland-Craig's Brandi Helzer (8) gets a kill against Superior's Ella Gardner (10) in the first set during the semifinal round of the Class C-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Delaney Frahm (4) hits the ball as Archbishop Bergan's Kennedy Bacon tries to make a block during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Sela Rikli serves against Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Alexis Bacon (12) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Kaitlyn Mlnarik (4) and Rebecca Baker (7) during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Delaney Frahm sets the ball in front of Archbishop Bergan's Paige Frickenstein during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Alexis Bacon tries to keep the ball from the ground during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Bailey Frahm defends against Archbishop Bergan's Kennedy Bacon during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Bailey Frahm celebrates a point against Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt (left) defends against Archbishop Bergan's Rebecca Baker during a Class D-1 girls state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Bailey Frahm walks off the court after losing to Archbishop Bergan in a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock players Alexis Bacon (from left), Brenna Schmidt, and Sela Rikli walk off the court after losing to Archbishop Bergan during
a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Elmwood-Murdock's Brenna Schmidt passes the ball against Archbishop Bergan during a Class D-1 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Lainey Ebel (16) celebrates a point against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (left) hits the ball against Wynot's Amber Lawson during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt (left) bumps the ball against Wynot in front of teammate Emma Frederick during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Lainey Ebel (16) and Taylor Frederick (13) celebrate a block against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's London Nachtigal (left) and Wynot's Karley Heimes compete for the ball during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Taylor Frederick (left) hits the ball against Wynot's Amy Tramp (7) and Amber Lawson during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's London Nachtigal (left) and Erison Vonderschmidt make a block against Wynot's Karley Heimes during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt hits the ball against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball coach Emma Ebel celebrates a point against Wynot during the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Falls City Sacred Heart players, including Lauren Malone (4), celebrate after victory against Wynot in the semifinal round of the Class D-2 state volleyball tournament Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
