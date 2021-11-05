 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State volleyball: Proven to be 'a fighting team,' Papio South pulls one match away from undefeated season
0 Comments
CLASS A

State volleyball: Proven to be 'a fighting team,' Papio South pulls one match away from undefeated season

  • Updated
  • 0
Papio South vs. Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista South celebrates after advancing to the Class A final by sweeping defending champ Elkhorn South 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 LILY SMITH, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state volleyball championship, it was Papillion-La Vista South that got the upper hand this time around.

Elkhorn South played some elite volleyball throughout the match and even held a 19-15 lead in the third set. Papio South just had too much overall talent and size at the net to handle and swept the Storm 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They’ve learned to be a fighting team over the last couple of years,” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "Even when we are down, I don’t think they ever feel like they don’t have that ability to come back. We don’t really like to be in that position obviously, but I think they have that ability and confidence in themselves and in each other to handle whatever comes at them.”

Papillion-La Vista South is the No. 1 team in the state and No. 3 team in the country. It now has a remarkable 38-0 record heading into their third straight state final appearance.

“It’s amazing,” Papio South's Lauren Medeck said. “The feeling is indescribable. We are built for this moment, and I feel like we went out there and showed it. We made a statement, which was our theme throughout the entire year.”

Medeck led the way with 21 kills and Stella Adeyemi added another 18. Kansas State commit Ava Legrand had 41 set assists. Tarman said she cherishes the moments coaching such a talented team.

“You spend your time putting these hours into a team not just to create volleyball players, but helping to raise good people. I feel like my team is that in all realms. They’re fighters. They support one another before they support themselves. They just love really, really hard. Isn’t that what you want your own child to be like? I’m just a really proud coach.”

Papio South will face either Millard West or Omaha Westside in the 7 p.m. match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, both of whom they’ve already beat this season.

Tarman said the key to victory is all about having their eyes on the prize.

“Staying focused on the goal. … We want to almost put blinders on to what’s going on the outside of us and just go. It doesn’t really matter which team we get tomorrow because both teams are great teams. … They’re all fighters, too. I’m just proud of my team, and I think we can take anybody.”

Elkhorn South finished the season with a 28-8 record. They were led by Arkansas commit Kylie Weeks with 13 kills.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News