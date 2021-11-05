State volleyball: Proven to be 'a fighting team,' Papio South pulls one match away from undefeated season

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state volleyball championship, it was Papillion-La Vista South that got the upper hand this time around.

Elkhorn South played some elite volleyball throughout the match and even held a 19-15 lead in the third set. Papio South just had too much overall talent and size at the net to handle and swept the Storm 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They’ve learned to be a fighting team over the last couple of years,” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "Even when we are down, I don’t think they ever feel like they don’t have that ability to come back. We don’t really like to be in that position obviously, but I think they have that ability and confidence in themselves and in each other to handle whatever comes at them.”

Papillion-La Vista South is the No. 1 team in the state and No. 3 team in the country. It now has a remarkable 38-0 record heading into their third straight state final appearance.

“It’s amazing,” Papio South's Lauren Medeck said. “The feeling is indescribable. We are built for this moment, and I feel like we went out there and showed it. We made a statement, which was our theme throughout the entire year.”