State volleyball: Pre-state prep — '80s music blaring and all — sends Millard West into Class A semifinals

To get his team comfortable for Wednesday’s first-round match and the atmosphere surrounding state volleyball, Millard West coach Joe Wessel wanted his team uncomfortable in practice earlier this week.

They pulled out the bleachers and had a coach yell into a megaphone. The coaches blared music.

“Yeah, I think they got mad at me,” Wessel said. “I’m an ’80s (music) guy.”

Senior Sadie Millard would have preferred Justin Bieber, but either way, it worked.

Behind a strong serving game and a balanced offensive attack, the No. 3 Wildcats rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 win against No. 8 Papillion-La Vista in the opening round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“Coming on the court actually and serving, it was nothing as to how annoying they were in practice,” said Millard, who finished with 12 kills and an ace. “It helped a lot, actually.”

Millard West and Papillion-La Vista went back and forth in the opening set before Millard West held off a late Monarch charge.

That gave the team a lot of momentum, Wessel said, and the Wildcats began to put the Monarchs on their heels with the serve game in the second and third sets.