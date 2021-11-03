State volleyball: Pre-state prep — '80s music blaring and all — sends Millard West into Class A semifinals

To get his team comfortable for Wednesday’s first-round match and the atmosphere surrounding state volleyball, Millard West coach Joe Wessel wanted his team uncomfortable in practice earlier this week.
They pulled out the bleachers and had a coach yell into a megaphone. The coaches blared music.
“Yeah, I think they got mad at me,” Wessel said. “I’m an ’80s (music) guy.”
Senior Sadie Millard would have preferred Justin Bieber, but either way, it worked.
Behind a strong serving game and a balanced offensive attack, the No. 3 Wildcats rolled to a 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 win against No. 8 Papillion-La Vista in the opening round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“Coming on the court actually and serving, it was nothing as to how annoying they were in practice,” said Millard, who finished with 12 kills and an ace. “It helped a lot, actually.”
Millard West and Papillion-La Vista went back and forth in the opening set before Millard West held off a late Monarch charge.
That gave the team a lot of momentum, Wessel said, and the Wildcats began to put the Monarchs on their heels with the serve game in the second and third sets.
Millard West took 14 of the final 19 rallies in the second set and then dug out of an early 4-0 hole in the third behind a six-point serving run by Millard, a senior middle.
“Their serving was definitely very aggressive, took us out of system a ton, and we just couldn’t recover from that,” Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said.
Junior Alanna Bankston added 12 kills for the Wildcats (27-6), who will be making their second straight Class A semifinals appearance after going six straight state appearances without a first-round win.
“Being a part of that is something really special and I think it comes from my teammates as well,” Millard said. “I think overall we bond really great outside of the court, so when it comes on the court, it’s something great.”
Papillion-La Vista’s season ends at 23-13.
