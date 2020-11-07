State volleyball: Pleasanton 'was so good' in August, and then great in November en route to D-1 title

Pleasanton, which has six seniors, set high expectations for itself for 2020. The Bulldogs wanted to get back to state after falling in the semifinals in each of the past two seasons. Archbishop Bergan knocked off the Bulldogs both times.

What got the Bulldogs over the hump? Nordby said the team improved in some key areas, including serving and blocking.

“I think those two skills added with the improvement of just getting older and becoming more comfortable out on the floor, and we’re a team that we don’t make a whole bunch of mistakes,” Nordby said. “We keep a lot of pressure, I feel like, on the team that’s opposite the net from us.”

That included a young Archbishop Bergan (26-11) team, which got behind 10-4 in each of the first two sets, and hilt .159 for the match.

Senior Natalie, who moved from middle blocker after her sophomore year, finished with 44 set assists, many of those going to Lindner and Paitz, who had great success finding open spots on the Bergan side.

“I don’t think it was a big shot thing, I think it was just the adrenaline and playing in the state championship,” Lindner said. “We’ve never done that yet in volleyball, and just knowing that everyone is watching this and this is our biggest game.”