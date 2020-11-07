 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Pleasanton leaves Pinnacle Bank Arena on another high note, wins D-1
State volleyball: Pleasanton leaves Pinnacle Bank Arena on another high note, wins D-1

For the second time in eight months, Pleasanton walked off the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor as a state champion.

The top-rated Bulldogs swept No. 3 Archbishop Bergan 25-12, 25-17, 25-20 to win the Class D-1 state volleyball championship Saturday.

Senior Katelyn Lindner had 21 kills on 32 swings, and Isabelle Paitz added 17 kills. Natalie Siegel had 44 set assists.

The Bulldogs defeated Bergan for a state basketball crown last March.

High school volleyball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

