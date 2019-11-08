Nothing quite clicked for Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X on Friday night.
While the Thunderbolt offense usually runs like a well-oiled machine, their attackers struggled to break down No. 10 Papillion-La Vista South’s block. At the same time, the Titan offense found pockets of space time and time again.
For a Thunderbolt team which hadn’t been swept in a five-set match all season, the result of those factors was a three-set loss; Papillion-La Vista South won 25-23, 25-15, 25-23.
For most of the first set, it looked like the Bolts could establish an early match lead. The Pius X offense clicked briefly, with Kylen Sealock finding some early success, but it didn’t last. The Titans closed out the first set and quickly parlayed that momentum into the second.
Put simply, Pius X was off-balance the entire second set. After taking an early 6-2 lead, the Titans earned 15 of the set’s next 16 points to create a lead an insurmountable lead.
The third set was as hotly contested as the first, going to Papio South by the same score as Pius X let a lead slip away. Up 20-15, a series of costly errors sank the Thunderbolts, ending their aspirations of a chance at a state title.
The Titans advanced to the Class A state title match against Gretna at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
