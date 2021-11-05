 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Papio South remains undefeated, sweeps defending champion Elkhorn South
CLASS A

State volleyball: Papio South remains undefeated, sweeps defending champion Elkhorn South

In a rematch of last year’s Class A state volleyball championship, it was Papillion-La Vista South who got the upper hand this time around.

Elkhorn South played some elite volleyball throughout the match and even held a 19-15 lead in the third set. Papio South just had too much overall talent and size at the net to handle and swept the Storm (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Papillion-La Vista South is the No. 1 team in the state and No. 3 team in the country. They now have a remarkable 38-0 record heading into their third straight state final appearance. They'll face either Millard West or Omaha Westside in the 7 p.m. match at the Devaney Sports Center, both of whom they’ve already beaten this season.

Elkhorn South finishes the season with a 28-8 record.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

High school volleyball logo

 

