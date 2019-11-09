{{featured_button_text}}
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9

Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate their five-set win against Gretna Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Even when the record didn't reflect the team's talent for most of the season, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans always believed in themselves.

An early season injury shook up the plans Katie Wright had for her team, but that adversity helped create the mental toughness which came to define its season.

Saturday night’s Class A final was its  toughest test of the entire season, and Papillion-La Vista South passed with flying colors. The Titans defeated Gretna 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-7 to claim the A title over the No. 4 Gretna Dragons at Devaney Sports Center.

It was a fitting to end to an improbable run for the No. 10 Titans. Their regular-season performance didn’t merit hosting a district, and they had a losing record in mid-October, meaning the Titans had an uphill battle to even get to state.

“I believed that we were absolutely going to fight for that spot,” Wright said. “I knew that they had the physical talent.”

First, Papio South had to sweep Omaha Burke and Millard South simply to advance to state. Next up, the Titans extended their sweep streak to four matches with 3-0 victories against No. 3 Elkhorn South and No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in the opening two rounds at state.

It took everything the Titans had to knock off No. 4 Gretna, though.

The Dragons roared out to an early seven-point lead in the first set before the Titan defense recognized Gretna’s tendencies and capitalized on them. Papio South closed the set with back-to-back blocks and had 18 on the night as a whole.

“Blocking is such a mentality, if you truly believe you’re going to get this, you’re going to get the ball more times than not,” Wright said. “I think they continue to embrace things like that.”

As has been Wright’s message all season, the Titans’ ability to respond to adversity was tested by Gretna. The Dragon offense didn’t lie dormant for long, as the likes of Emma Prentice (20 kills), Lydia Yost (18 kills) and Skylar Janovich-McCune (14 kills) kept their team’s hopes alive with second- and fourth-set victories.

Heading into the fifth set, Wright called upon her team to relax and have fun on the court, and they took that in stride.

“We grew so much as teammates and as players and everyone just loves each other,” Titans senior Sophie Hendrix said. “I really think that helps get us through these tough matches.”

The Titans managed to take an early fifth-set lead and they didn’t look back. With the success of their block all night long, it made sense that Ava Legrand delivered the match-winning point on a block. The sophomore had a big night with a match-high 21 kills, followed by Hendrix with 13 and Breckyn Moore with 10.

In overcoming their early season struggles, the Titans were buoyed by their fans throughout the year. They packed into the Devaney Sports Center, made their presence felt and left happy as Papio South earned its first state title since 2012.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for our program,” Wright said.

