Even when the record didn't reflect the team's talent for most of the season, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans always believed in themselves.
An early season injury shook up the plans Katie Wright had for her team, but that adversity helped create the mental toughness which came to define its season.
Saturday night’s Class A final was its toughest test of the entire season, and Papillion-La Vista South passed with flying colors. The Titans defeated Gretna 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-7 to claim the A title over the No. 4 Gretna Dragons at Devaney Sports Center.
It was a fitting to end to an improbable run for the No. 10 Titans. Their regular-season performance didn’t merit hosting a district, and they had a losing record in mid-October, meaning the Titans had an uphill battle to even get to state.
“I believed that we were absolutely going to fight for that spot,” Wright said. “I knew that they had the physical talent.”
First, Papio South had to sweep Omaha Burke and Millard South simply to advance to state. Next up, the Titans extended their sweep streak to four matches with 3-0 victories against No. 3 Elkhorn South and No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in the opening two rounds at state.
It took everything the Titans had to knock off No. 4 Gretna, though.
The Dragons roared out to an early seven-point lead in the first set before the Titan defense recognized Gretna’s tendencies and capitalized on them. Papio South closed the set with back-to-back blocks and had 18 on the night as a whole.
“Blocking is such a mentality, if you truly believe you’re going to get this, you’re going to get the ball more times than not,” Wright said. “I think they continue to embrace things like that.”
As has been Wright’s message all season, the Titans’ ability to respond to adversity was tested by Gretna. The Dragon offense didn’t lie dormant for long, as the likes of Emma Prentice (20 kills), Lydia Yost (18 kills) and Skylar Janovich-McCune (14 kills) kept their team’s hopes alive with second- and fourth-set victories.
Heading into the fifth set, Wright called upon her team to relax and have fun on the court, and they took that in stride.
“We grew so much as teammates and as players and everyone just loves each other,” Titans senior Sophie Hendrix said. “I really think that helps get us through these tough matches.”
The Titans managed to take an early fifth-set lead and they didn’t look back. With the success of their block all night long, it made sense that Ava Legrand delivered the match-winning point on a block. The sophomore had a big night with a match-high 21 kills, followed by Hendrix with 13 and Breckyn Moore with 10.
In overcoming their early season struggles, the Titans were buoyed by their fans throughout the year. They packed into the Devaney Sports Center, made their presence felt and left happy as Papio South earned its first state title since 2012.
“It’s a pretty exciting time for our program,” Wright said.
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate a point in the fourth set against Gretna on Saturda during in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand goes up for a kill in the fifth set against Gretna on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix (top) attempts a kill in the second set against Gretna on Saturday during the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Gretna's Skylar Janovich-McCune (top) and Morgan Sangl dive for a kill by Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi in the second set on Saturda, in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-LaVista South's Ashlyn Dierks (1) serves against Gretna in the third set on Saturday in the Class A state volleyball final at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
The Papillion-La Vista South student section engages in a "We Got Spirit" chant with students from Gretna during the second set on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Gretna's Brooklyn Schuler (left) gets her shot blocked by Papillion-La Vista South's Emma O'Neill in the second set as Brecklyn Moore (3) looks on Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Aliah Clarke (4), Ava Legrand (second left), Sophie Hendrix (13), Ashlyn Dierks, (center), Delanie Vallinch (2) and Andjelija Petrovic celebrate their five-set win against Gretna on Saturday in the Class A state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gretna vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 11.9
Papillion-La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix blocks a shot as Gretna's Brooklyn Schuler (36) looks on in the second set Saturday in the Class A state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt players celebrate their three-set sweep over Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (left) celebrates with teammate Allison Gray a kill Krause scored in the third set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Duchesne dives to keep a ball in play in the third set against Omaha Skutt in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers elevates for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (top) goes up for the block with teammate Ava Heyne (13) in the first set against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday in the Class B state championship at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Cameron Cartwright goes up for a second-set kill against Omaha Duchesne on Saturday during the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Omaha Skutt vs. Omaha Duchesne, 11.9
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) celebrates a second-set kill with teammate Allison Gray on Saturday in the Class B state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal dives for the ball in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (left) and Lexie Kreizel look to pass the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran students cheer for their team in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) and Marriah Buss (23) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1), Abby Wachal (24) and Abigail Wohlgemuth celebrate a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal (24) sets the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Ashlyn DeBoer (7) and Abigail Wohlgemuth (15) attempt to defend against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Lexie Kreizel (1) against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) celebrates a point against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul's Brooke Poppert (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) blocks the ball from St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (bottom) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Paige Trutna serves against St. Paul in the Class C-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
St. Paul's Josie Jakubowski (below) hits the ball against Lincoln Lutheran's Samantha Scholz (14) and Molli Martin (11) in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler embraces Lexi Kreizel (1) after beating St. Paul in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler as a ball goes out of bounds in the Class C-1 state volleyball championship match against St. Paul on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran players, including Lexie Kreizel (1), Marriah Buss (23) and Ashlyn DeBoer (7) celebrate their victory against St. Paul in the Class C-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran vs. St. Paul, 11.9
Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss (23) hits the ball against St. Paul in the Class C-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala signals during the Class C-2 state championship match against Hastings St. Cecilia on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Makenna Asher (18) sets the ball against Grand Island Central Catholic's in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) hits the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katharine Hamburger in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic's Lauryn Willman (1) passes the ball against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Grand Island Central Catholic players celebrate their win against Hastings St. Cecilia in the Class C-2 state volleyball championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkegaard (28) hits the ball as Grand Island Central Catholic's Chloe Cloud (14) and Gracie Woods (16) attempt a block in the Class C-2 championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11.9
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Alan VanCura takes in the Class C-2 state volleyball final against Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Ava Lovitt (5), Karli Heidemann (14) and Mackenzie Vitosh (2) celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell volleyball head coach Kandice Jurgens gestures from the sidelines in the Class D-1 volleyball championship match against Archbishop on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate their victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players, including Karli Heidemann (14), celebrate a point against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) and Ava Lovitt (5) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) celebrates after scoring on a block against Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Lauren Baker (8) gets the ball bounced off her face after Diller-Odell's Emily Swanson (3) made an successful block in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Archbishop Bergan's Kaia McIntyre (5) sets the ball against Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Karli Heidemann (14) sets the ball against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a forearm pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh (2) hits the ball against Archbishop Bergan's Hannah Frost (15) in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Diller-Odell vs. Bergan, 11.9
Diller-Odell players celebrate the victory against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Makenna Krings tips the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis celebrates a point on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Jordan Bolte (right) sets the ball on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (11) receives her second -place medal from head coach Dean Korus on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, following the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Left to right: BDS' Kaylee Noel (34) is given her medal by head coach Kari Jo Alfs after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players hold up the trophy after the Eagles won the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis players hold up their second place trophy after the Class D-2 state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz (13) lunges forward to bump during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Lauren Pfeifer (center left) wipes tears from her eyes before her team is awarded second place medals after the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players fall to the ground celebrating after winning the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Mariah Sliva (right) kills during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' Taryn Fiala (32) dives for the ball during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' head coach Kari Jo Alfs gives her team a thumbs up during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS players celebrate a point on Saturday against Humphrey St. Francis in the Class D-2 state championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
BDS' fan section cheers during the Class D-2 volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' head coach Dean Korus (right) and his coaches laugh after he shouts "she's a freshman" on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, against BDS in the Class D-2 state volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BDS vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 11.9
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (1) attempts a kill on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, during a match against BDS in the Class D-2 volleyball championship at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
