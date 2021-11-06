State volleyball: Omaha Skutt eliminates Norris (again) to win record seventh-consecutive state title

The Omaha Skutt volleyball team just made history.

And as often has been the case over the past seven years, Skutt's joy comes at the expense of the Norris Titans.

Top-ranked Norris managed a second-set victory over No. 2 Skutt but was unable to match the SkyHawks' offensive prowess the rest of the way. Skutt defeated Norris 25-17, 23-25, 25-11, 25-15 in the Class B championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, a victory that gave Skutt a state record seventh-consecutive championship.

Two other teams — Shickley from 1987-1992 and Bellevue West from 1992-1997 — had managed six consecutive state championships, but no school had ever won seven in a row.

Coming off an epic five-set win over Waverly in the semifinals, it was hardly a comfortable match for Skutt (24-5). Norris (35-3) opened a large second-set lead and went up 4-0 to begin the third set before the SkyHawks refocused and retooled their offense.

Senior setter Abigail Schomers finished with 49 assists as Skutt's varied offense created 20 kills from Morgan Burke and 15 from Ava Heyne.