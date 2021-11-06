State volleyball notes: Team Tuesdays fuel Warriors' Championship Saturday run; Norris' 'dream' ride

Lincoln Lutheran’s run to a second state volleyball title in three years was fueled by what coach Sue Ziegler called Team Tuesdays.
The team bonding activities included all kinds of fun themes: A talent show, pumpkin painting and even Camo Day. However, the talent show brought the biggest smiles from Katelynn Oxley, Abby Wachal and Ashlyn DeBoer.
“We had a big stage and had to put together an act,” DeBoer said. "Even the coaches, too ... We all had to take turns judging the acts. It was so much fun.”
Oxley mentioned the pumpkin painting for Halloween, while Ziegler talked about how Camo Day implemented a volleyball theme.
“We got dressed up in camo and were diving into the trenches,” Ziegler said. “It was a way for us to practice going after balls. It was hilarious to watch.”
Familiar feeling: If Omaha Skutt had never existed, the Norris Titans would be the volleyball powerhouse of Class B.
Unfortunately for Norris, Skutt’s seven-year reign atop Class B has coincided with some of the best teams in school history. Skutt has now eliminated Norris from state three seasons in a row, including a pair of state title clashes in 2020 and 2021.
Falling short of the ultimate goal stung for all of Norris’ players and coaches, but coach Christina Boesiger said that it shouldn’t stand in the way of a 35-win season (school record), conference title and district championship.
“It just wasn’t our day, and it’s definitely not going to define our season,” Boesiger said.
Senior Ella Waters led the Norris charge with 21 kills, while senior setter Maisie Boesiger, an NU volleyball recruit, provided 35 assists. While she won’t have to drive far to watch her daughter play college volleyball, Boesiger was understandably emotional at the realization she had coached her daughter for the final time.
“It’s been a dream ride, I wouldn’t trade it for anything and it’s been a true gift,” she said.
Six-month season: It wasn’t the result that Sutton hoped for, but the Fillies still ended their season with the best finish in school history.
From when Sutton began training and practicing in the summer, coach Shelli Mohnike told her team it was still a successful “six-month season.”
“It was a great accomplishment for us, and I’m so proud of all the hard work we put in,” Mohnike said of the runner-up finish. “We’ve really been training for this since early summer, and for us to finish with our goal of playing on championship Saturday was huge.”
Reagan Vavricek led Sutton with 11 kills and Alivia Huxoll finished with eight kills.
Pain free and wearing gold for Magdanz: Rachel Magdanz's previous experience in a state tournament was painful.
The Falls City Sacred Heart player went down with a severe ankle injury when the Irish played in the Class D-2 state basketball tournament semifinals last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The injury also included some torn ligaments.
She watched from the sideline as Sacred Heart came up short in the state final against Humphrey St. Francis, and then weeks of rehab followed.
On Saturday, the senior setter celebrated a state volleyball championship as Sacred Heart outlasted St. Francis in five sets.
Magdanz returned from injury before the season started, but it took some time for her to get into volleyball shape.
Magdanz had 32 assists, six kills and a hand in seven blocks Saturday.
"Anything can happen, and you have to play like it's your last game," she said.
"After I did that it opened my eyes and I knew that I had to grow closer to my team and they brought me up through the journey and they were always with me."
Toughening up for state: Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge played almost as tough as a schedule one can find in the state.
Part of the East Husker Conference, the Jaguars faced off against eventual C-2 champion Oakland-Craig twice and state qualifiers Clarkson/Leigh and Wisner-Pilger. They went 3-3 in those matches.
The tough schedule was what gave them the challenges they needed to push through the state tournament and win the championship.
“It helped us a lot with the level of volleyball,” Howells-Dodge junior Grace Baumert said. “They were fun teams to play. They pushed us hard and it definitely did prepare us just to play this next level. I think it has a lot to do with our success this year.”