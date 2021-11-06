State volleyball notes: Team Tuesdays fuel Warriors' Championship Saturday run; Norris' 'dream' ride

The Falls City Sacred Heart player went down with a severe ankle injury when the Irish played in the Class D-2 state basketball tournament semifinals last March at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The injury also included some torn ligaments.

She watched from the sideline as Sacred Heart came up short in the state final against Humphrey St. Francis, and then weeks of rehab followed.

On Saturday, the senior setter celebrated a state volleyball championship as Sacred Heart outlasted St. Francis in five sets.

Magdanz returned from injury before the season started, but it took some time for her to get into volleyball shape.

Magdanz had 32 assists, six kills and a hand in seven blocks Saturday.

"Anything can happen, and you have to play like it's your last game," she said.

"After I did that it opened my eyes and I knew that I had to grow closer to my team and they brought me up through the journey and they were always with me."

