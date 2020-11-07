State volleyball notes: Omaha Skutt will enjoy six before it thinks about going for seven

"It was so devastating when she went down against Omaha Marian," senior Rylee Gray said. "We really adjusted to the new lineup that we put it. It was rough at first, but once we got used to it, everyone just relied on each other (and) trusted each other."

A special run: For the eight seniors on the St. Paul volleyball team, there’s nearly only one place they’ve lost matches — at the state tournament.

The Wildcats lost only one regular-season match in the past three years combined as they entered the state tournament with undefeated records two seasons in a row. Despite falling short of a state title each time, a record of 104-4 from 2018-20 has put them into the St. Paul record books.

“It’s really remarkable what the St. Paul volleyball team has accomplished,” coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We don’t always have the high-level Division I or Division II recruits on our team; we just have small-town farm girls who want to play volleyball and have fun together.”

St. Paul lost in the Class C-1 championship in five sets to Wahoo.

Reloading from their three-year run of success will prove difficult, as the Wildcats graduate one of their all-time best players, hitter Josie Jakubowski, along with starters Paige Lukasiewicz and Teegan Hansel.