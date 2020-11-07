State volleyball notes: Omaha Skutt will enjoy six before it thinks about going for seven

Omaha Skutt won its sixth consecutive state volleyball championship with a four-set win against Norris on Saturday, tying the state record for consecutive state titles.
The obvious question now is can the streak reach seven? Skutt will lose outside hitter Lindsay Krause, setter Allison Gray and five other seniors.
Skutt coach Renee Saunders said she’ll enjoy this championship for now. But, yes, she’ll come up with a plan for next year, and winning again will be the goal.
“You know what, I think anything is possible,” Saunders said. “I think Norris is going to be great next year. They have Maisie (Boesiger) back, they have Ella (Waters) back. Their corps people are back, but then I look at what we have coming back and we have some kids that didn’t get to play that are pretty dang good.”
Trusting the process: Behind a roster loaded with Division I recruits, Elkhorn South stormed to a Class A title this year, but it didn't come without adversity.
Elkhorn South had to adjust its lineup after losing senior outside hitter Brilee Wieseler to a knee injury in a match against Omaha Marian during the early part of the season.
Wieseler, an Omaha recruit, was there with her team Saturday to celebrate the program's first title.
"It was so devastating when she went down against Omaha Marian," senior Rylee Gray said. "We really adjusted to the new lineup that we put it. It was rough at first, but once we got used to it, everyone just relied on each other (and) trusted each other."
A special run: For the eight seniors on the St. Paul volleyball team, there’s nearly only one place they’ve lost matches — at the state tournament.
The Wildcats lost only one regular-season match in the past three years combined as they entered the state tournament with undefeated records two seasons in a row. Despite falling short of a state title each time, a record of 104-4 from 2018-20 has put them into the St. Paul record books.
“It’s really remarkable what the St. Paul volleyball team has accomplished,” coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We don’t always have the high-level Division I or Division II recruits on our team; we just have small-town farm girls who want to play volleyball and have fun together.”
St. Paul lost in the Class C-1 championship in five sets to Wahoo.
Reloading from their three-year run of success will prove difficult, as the Wildcats graduate one of their all-time best players, hitter Josie Jakubowski, along with starters Paige Lukasiewicz and Teegan Hansel.
“They’ve definitely left their mark on the St. Paul volleyball program, and we’re not going to look anything like this the next year because they’ve been such a big part of us for so long,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
Norfolk times two: The Class C-2 championship match was between teams located only about 3 miles from each other in Norfolk. Lutheran Northeast rallied to beat Norfolk Catholic in five sets.
It was a great tournament for both teams. Norfolk Catholic had won only three matches all-time at state entering the week. Then the Knights won two more in three days for their first piece of state volleyball hardware.
“We have some great volleyball in northeast Nebraska,” said Lutheran Northeast coach Kathy Gebhardt.
During the spring the schools have a co-op team for soccer with players from both schools.
And Norfolk Catholic senior Mary Fennessy played on the same club volleyball team as some of the Lutheran Northeast seniors.
“We know them pretty well,” said Lutheran Northeast senior Rebecca Gebhardt. “And, honestly, we hang out with them sometimes on Friday nights. We’re actually very close and we know each and every one of their names. It’s kind of weird to play them.”
Going five: Three state matches went five sets Saturday. Diller-Odell rallied from down 7-0 to CWC to win in Class D-2 and Wahoo rallied from down 10-6 to take Class C-1.
Lutheran Northeast took the drama out of the fifth set of the C-2 final, racing to a big lead to finish off Norfolk Catholic.
Leaving PBA a winner (again): Pleasanton's last two trips to Pinnacle Bank in girls sports have ended pretty darn well for the Bulldogs.
They won a state championship in basketball in March, beating Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 final.
Many of the girls from that basketball team helped lead the Bulldogs to a D-1 volleyball title Saturday against Archbishop Bergan.
"It was in the back of our mind that we could do it, because we did it in basketball," senior Isabelle Paitz said.
"I think winning in basketball gave us that drive that we can win a state championship. We came into today knowing that we were capable of it, so we played hard."
Pleasanton has six volleyball seniors who will aim to get back to PBA in March, this time in basketball.
"We’ve been playing together forever and I’m just thankful that I got to play with a great group of girls," Pleasanton senior Natalie Siegel said. "Coach (Shane) Norby, he supports us in volleyball, but he supports us in every other sport that we play, and the community. That means a lot to us."
Mutual respect: After a grueling, nearly two-hour Class D-2 championship match, the mutual respect for each other was evident by both the players and coaches of Diller-Odell and CWC.
With momentum shifting back and forth, it was the Griffins who prevailed 16-14 in the fifth set to capture their second straight state title. Resiliency was the catchphrase following the match.
“Playing against a team like that only makes you better,” Griffins senior setter Addison Heidemann said. “We are a resilient team, but they’re very resilient as well.”
Heidemann’s younger sister, Karli, tallied a match-high 29 kills. Renegades coach Diane Kasselder was quick to tip her cap.
“There’s really no plan to defend her,” Kasselder said. “My hope was for us to hit first and be more aggressive. It was just a great match.”
