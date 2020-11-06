State volleyball notes: A 'perfect' final is set in Class C-1; Norris students come out; Griffins' Heidemann sets record

Though Heidemann strives to have the best set-assist record in the state, she views them in a different category.

“I have really great hitters, so it's easy to get assists all the time," Heidemann said. "Last year was the same. Every hitter was an option and every hitter could put the ball down. Same as this year. … Watching my hitters put the ball down. I don't count that as assists. Just me giving them an opportunity."

The 5-foot-11 senior and Iowa State recruit added five kills, one ace serve, one block and nine digs Friday.

“Just being from a small school, everybody has to do everything," Heidemann said. "Having tough serves and tough defense will win games."

Friday night plans set: Pleasanton had a state finals berth wrapped up shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, sweeping No. 4 Mead.

So the No. 1 Bulldogs had some time to kill during the day, but the evening plans were set.

The coaches and players talked to the staff at their hotel in Lincoln about using a meeting room to watch the Pleasanton football team play Sandhills/Thedford in a Class D-2 state quarterfinal.