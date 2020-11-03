State volleyball: Northwest overcomes quarantine, other adversities to keep an impressive streak alive

But this wasn't one of those years.

A day before the season started, the Vikings learned they needed to quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. And then the season got off to a bumpy start. Northwest was 5-11 and in danger of losing out on an automatic district finals berth.

Then Northwest (16-15) got on track, winning six straight matches. Things started to click, and the Vikings worked their way to a No. 8 seed for districts.

"I think reality kind of sunk in and they realized, 'OK, we're not going to qualify if we don't do better,'" Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. "They always worked hard in practice, but the hard part when we're at that point in the season, it was game Monday, practice Tuesday, practice Wednesday, game Thursday, game Saturday. We were just playing so many games and we didn't really have practice time.

"We constantly reminded them they are a good team and we play a very tough schedule. We just had to keep working, keep believing and keep trusting the process."

The streak was a big motivator in getting things turned around, but the team doesn't bring it up during the season, Harders said.

Still, it's hard not to think about it.