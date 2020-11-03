State volleyball: Northwest overcomes quarantine, other adversities to keep an impressive streak alive

It began in 2001.
Ellie Apfel, Grace Ottman, Claire Caspersen and Madolyn Clark were not even born yet.
But Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez were dominating the airwaves, Nancy Metcalf and Jenny Kropp were volleyball rock stars at Nebraska, and Northwest began the streak.
On Saturday, the Vikings volleyball team reached a big milestone, clinching its 20th straight state tournament berth with a sweep of Seward. For seniors Apfel, Ottman, Caspersen and Clark and their teammates, it was a feeling of joy and relief.
"I think it adds a lot of pressure," said Caspersen, who leads the team with 232 kills. "Twenty years is a big number, so you don't want to be the team that loses the streak."
Northwest's impressive 20-year run includes state titles in 2003 and 2012 and six runner-up finishes, the last coming in 2016.
This year's ticket also moved Northwest into a tie for first place with Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2014) for consecutive state appearances. The next closest active streak is Millard West at 10.
The Northwest volleyball program and the school's athletic community take a lot of pride in the streak. Most years, Northwest's run to the Class B state tournament seems automatic.
But this wasn't one of those years.
A day before the season started, the Vikings learned they needed to quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. And then the season got off to a bumpy start. Northwest was 5-11 and in danger of losing out on an automatic district finals berth.
Then Northwest (16-15) got on track, winning six straight matches. Things started to click, and the Vikings worked their way to a No. 8 seed for districts.
"I think reality kind of sunk in and they realized, 'OK, we're not going to qualify if we don't do better,'" Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. "They always worked hard in practice, but the hard part when we're at that point in the season, it was game Monday, practice Tuesday, practice Wednesday, game Thursday, game Saturday. We were just playing so many games and we didn't really have practice time.
"We constantly reminded them they are a good team and we play a very tough schedule. We just had to keep working, keep believing and keep trusting the process."
The streak was a big motivator in getting things turned around, but the team doesn't bring it up during the season, Harders said.
Still, it's hard not to think about it.
"It's a big deal," Caspersen said. "I think throughout the season it's all in the back of heads, especially since it's 20 years. I think we just try not to worry too much about it at the beginning of the season, but we all know, 'OK, we need to keep it alive.'"
The streak started with legendary coach Diane Rouzee on the sideline. Harders was an assistant coach under Rouzee for seven years before taking over in 2018, so she is well aware of the streak's presence.
Northwest's three assistant coaches — Kelli Wemhoff, Kyla Fuchtman and Michaela Perry — played for Rouzee during various points of the 20-year run.
"They're able to relate to the girls, which is very helpful," Harders said.
The 2020 Vikings may not be the most talented Northwest team during the run. Yet there is something extra special about this year's accomplishment, considering all the adversity, Harders says.
"To keep the spirits up and to keep battling when after our 14 days, teams have already played five or six matches, we knew that we were basically going to have to fight tooth and nail to get back to where we were at two weeks prior to that," Harders said.
"They knew they could do it. We just had more bumps than we would have liked in the road, but they still got there, and that's what's important."
Northwest will take on top-ranked and five-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The team bus will depart Grand Island at 5:45 a.m. They'll come to Lincoln with no fear, Harders says.
"Just leave it all out on the court because who knew if we were even going to have a season, so just play volleyball, don't play with fear and give it your all," Caspersen said.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!