State volleyball: Norris leaders deliver simple pep talk to help propel Titans in memorable Class B five-setter

Even with the change in momentum, the Titans and Wolves (22-12) traded points until Norris was able to break an 8-all tie with a quick 3-0 run fueled by a Gracie Kircher kill. The junior outside hitter came alive during the final frame with five kills.

Kircher added three more kills and Waters got the final point on a kill, setting off a Titans’ celebration.

Elkhorn North, making its first-ever state tournament appearance, seemed poised to pull the upset. Purdue commit Grace Heaney swung hard from her outside hitter spot, collecting 21 kills, while freshman sister Shay put down 19 kills.

Even in defeat, Wolves coach Jenny Gragert was proud of her team.

“We hadn’t played many five-set matches this year,” Gragert said. “The game has to be fought point by point, and I thought our girls did that. I’m super-proud of them.”

With both coaches having been on the sidelines a long time, the question of where this game ranked all-time was asked of both.

“That was really good volleyball,” Boesiger said. “There were some big rips, blocks and defensive plays on both sides. It’s really hard to see someone lose a match like that.”