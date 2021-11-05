 Skip to main content
State volleyball: Norris fends off Elkhorn North in thrilling five-set Class B semifinal
State volleyball: Norris fends off Elkhorn North in thrilling five-set Class B semifinal

  Updated
Neither team would blink first.

In what was just an incredible high school volleyball match, Class B top-ranked Norris outlasted No. 4 Elkhorn North in a state tournament semifinal thriller 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12 Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Senior outside hitter Ella Waters pounded home 28 kills and the Titans rallied from two sets to one deficit to move on to Saturday’s 5 p.m championship game at the Devaney Sports Center.

Elkhorn North finishes 22-12.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

