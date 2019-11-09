Mackenzie Vitosh and Emily Swanson were freshmen when Diller-Odell lost in the 2016 Class C-2 state volleyball final. They were student-managers when the Griffins lost in the 2015 state final.
For the third time in five years, Diller-Odell’s seniors were back in a state championship setting.
Only this time, silver medals were not an option.
The top-ranked Griffins capped an impressive season -- and an impressive tournament -- with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of No. 4 Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
It’s the school’s first volleyball state title.
“We had been working on this since were student-managers, we watched them freshman year, we got so close, but it got taken from us and we did not want that second-place feeling again,” Vitosh said. “Watching that ball hit that floor (on match point) was the best feeling in the world.”
Diller-Odell (36-1) swept all three state-tournament opponents. The Griffins did so with multiple hitters. Their blocking and setting were strong. Serving, a focal point in practice this week, set the tone Saturday.
The Griffins’ aggressive approach kept the Knights’ potent hitters, including senior Allie DeGroff, on their heels throughout most of the match.
“Their serve was amazing today,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “We knew that they were going to serve aggressive. That was one of the things on our radar. Until you get in the moment — we serve-receive in practice a lot with harder serves — (we) just didn’t click today.”
The Griffins showcased their many scoring options throughout the tournament. Vitosh led the charge Saturday, finishing with a match-high 17 kills. Freshman Karli Heidemann, who had 18 kills against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday, had 13 kills. Swanson had eight kills and three blocks.
“That’s actually something that we’ve tried to focus on a little bit, was we wanted teams to be able to look at our stat sheets and say, 'Hey, we can’t shut down …,' because maybe in the past we’ve had one or two hitters that have been shut down,” Diller-Odell coach Kandice Jurgens said.
“For our size of school to have the amount of hitters that we have is really fun.”
The school also has one of the state’s best setters in junior Addison Heidemann. The Iowa State recruit set the tone all season for the Griffin hitters. She had 37 set assists against Bergan.
"Our setters, here -- this one (Addison) -- she just put the ball right where it needed to be and it was a kill almost every time,” Vitosh said.
The Griffins had plenty of motivation heading into the 2019 season. Sure, those state finals loses were a good reminder of what it took to get to the end. But Diller-Odell’s biggest motivator was last year’s first-round state loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Diller-Odell lost that match in five sets, and players believe they let a great chance slip through their hands.
Jurgens credit the team's offseason work. Many of the Griffins play club volleyball, and when they were done with club duties, they’d create additional time to work on volleyball.
“I think (losing last year) left a chip on our shoulder because we came so close to beating the team that ended up getting second at state and I think it proved that we knew that we could get to that point as well,” Addison Heidemann said. “I think that made us work harder in the offseason to know what we need to work on to get ourselves stronger, faster to be here.”
What followed was a dominating season. The Griffins dropped five sets all season and their lone match loss came to a C-2 team (Fillmore Central).
DeGroff had seven kills and 14 kills for Bergan (30-12), which was aiming for a second straight state title.
