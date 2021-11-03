State volleyball: No. 3 Millard West returns to Class A semifinals with sweep of Papio

It took six years for Millard West to get back to the Class A state volleyball tournament semifinals when it was here last year.

The Wildcats didn't have to wait long to get back there.

Millard West (27-6) swept Papillion-La Vista 25-23, 25-17, 25-11 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Wildcats will play either Lincoln Southwest or Omaha Westside in Friday's semifinal round.

Papillion-La Vista's season ends at 23-13.

The match titled in the second set with the teams tied at 11. Millard West won 14 of the next 19 rallies to take a 2-0 set lead. The Wildcats trailed 4-0 to open the third before racing a 14-7 lead.

Check back later for updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.