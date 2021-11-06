State volleyball: No. 1 Oakland-Craig sweeps Sutton to win school's first volleyball title

It had been 29 years since Oakland-Craig last made the state volleyball tournament, but the Knights' faithful never forgot the way to Lincoln.

In just its third-ever appearance at the state volleyball tournament, a sprawling Knight cheering section watched No. 1 Oakland-Craig secure the school's first volleyball state title with a 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 win over No. 6 Sutton in the Class C-2 final Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

After holding the lead for most of the first and second sets, Oakland-Craig (31-6) had to dig deep to complete the sweep. The Knights defended a pair of Sutton (27-7) match points before freshman Adi Rennerfeldt came up with a kill and Bailey Helzer provided the match-winner.

An Arkansas State recruit, Helzer led all players with 22 kills while her sister Brandi Helzer followed with 10. Alivia Huxoll paced Sutton with eight kills and seven blocks as the Fillies' runner-up finish was also the best in school history.

