State volleyball: Millard West holds off Omaha Westside in five-set Class A semifinal

Millard West captures five-set semifinal victory, reaches championship for the first time since 2013

The Millard West Wildcats have made the state tournament 11 seasons in a row, but they’ve only made the state championship one time in 2013 where they finished as runner-up.

They’ll get their chance to win that elusive state title on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

No. 3 Millard West narrowly edged out No. 4 Omaha Westside in a five-set victory in the Class A semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The match was even throughout but in the end, Maddie MacTaggert gave the Wildcats the win off of her kill (25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12).

“Crazy match, but it’s exactly what we expected,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “Westside is a hot team right now, and we knew that they were going to be coming in with a lot of firepower. ... That fifth set, I just think it's a race to 15. That’s what makes volleyball really special. I think we just figured out a way to get it done.”

Millard West was led by Sadie Millard and her 19 kills. Alanna Bankston added another 15 kills. Wessel said Omaha Westside did a good job of game planning against his hitters.