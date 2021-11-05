State volleyball: Millard West holds off Omaha Westside in five-set Class A semifinal

Millard West captures five-set semifinal victory, reaches championship for the first time since 2013
The Millard West Wildcats have made the state tournament 11 seasons in a row, but they’ve only made the state championship one time in 2013 where they finished as runner-up.
They’ll get their chance to win that elusive state title on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
No. 3 Millard West narrowly edged out No. 4 Omaha Westside in a five-set victory in the Class A semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The match was even throughout but in the end, Maddie MacTaggert gave the Wildcats the win off of her kill (25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12).
“Crazy match, but it’s exactly what we expected,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. “Westside is a hot team right now, and we knew that they were going to be coming in with a lot of firepower. ... That fifth set, I just think it's a race to 15. That’s what makes volleyball really special. I think we just figured out a way to get it done.”
Millard West was led by Sadie Millard and her 19 kills. Alanna Bankston added another 15 kills. Wessel said Omaha Westside did a good job of game planning against his hitters.
“They kind of knew what we were running. ... We had some big blows and some things that didn’t go our way, but I think in the end, we kept our composure long enough to squeak out with the win.”
With the semifinal victory, Millard West improves to 28-6 and will get a chance to take down undefeated Papillion-La Vista South. The Wildcats are only one of four teams to even take a set off of the Titans.
“Talk about a double-header juggernaut,” Wessel said when talking about the championship match. “Even a couple of days ago with Papio, we had to catch our breath. This one, we’ll have to catch our breath a little faster. Papio South, there’s a reason they’re in the finals. ... It would be a great Cinderella story for us to come behind and be able to steal a set, steal a couple of sets or maybe win a championship.”
Omaha Westside’s storybook run over the second half of the season ends with the loss. They finish their year at 26-12. Omaha Westside’s coach Korrine Bowers said sometimes, the ball just doesn’t fall your way.
“That’s why we love the game of volleyball. It just didn’t fall our way tonight. I feel like we’re a better team. ... I stand behind my kids though and the way they played. I couldn’t be more proud of them this year.
Westside was led by Destiny Ndam-Simpson who had 22 kills.