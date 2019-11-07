The opening match of the Class A state high school volleyball tournament was hardly a typical No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 matchup, and it didn't play like one, either.
After an NSAA ruling forfeited 14 of its regular season wins, Class A No. 5 Millard North beat two top-10 teams in district play just to earn its spot at the state tournament. An adjusted record after the NSAA ruling sank the Mustangs to the eighth seed and set a date with top-rated Papillion-La Vista, which entered the tournament with a 36-1 record.
The Mustangs defeated the Monarchs 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-16.
“We’ve been through a lot of things this year that were out of their control and have nothing to do with them and they have taken that and rode with it,” Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said. “They’ve really stepped up and been resilient.”
That resiliency was tested early when Papillion-La Vista looked every bit as strong as its red-hot record suggested. After the first set, though, the Mustangs quickly came roaring back. A Monarchs service error awarded a tight-knit second set to Millard North, which then turned in an utterly dominating display in the third.
Nebraska-Omaha commit McKenna Ruch and Eve Fountain combined to lead the offensive charge in the third set, and with the Monarchs in a spot they’d hardly been in all year, the fourth set soon followed in Millard North’s favor as well.
Hopes of back-to-back state titles are still alive for Millard North and the Mustangs will take on the winner of Gretna-Millard West on Friday.
This story will be updated.