Top-ranked Superior had to find its serve, but when the Wildcats did, they advanced to the Class C-2 semifinals of the state volleyball tournament at Lincoln Southwest.
Kalynn and Shayla Meyer had 27 kills apiece to help Superior earn a 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory over Wisner-Pilger on Thursday and advance to Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal against No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, which swept Summerland.
"Everything you do against those two Meyer girls has to be intentional," said Wisner coach Jean Groth. "Because if you just get it over, it's going to come right back, kaboom."
Shayla Meyer took control early in the first game, registering 11 kills, including the game-winner down the line. Two of her back-row attacks came off sets from her sister. Kaylnn Meyer, a Nebraska recruit, had eight kills in the set.
Kalynn Meyer added six kills in the third set and seven more in the final set to help the Wildcats improve to 30-2.
After committing 13 service errors in the first two sets, Superior cut that to four in the final two sets.
"When you go back to serve, you just have to focus on yourself because that's literally the only person who can do that for you," said Kalynn Meyer. "We haven't really been in this atmosphere this season, except once early, so we were just trying to let the nerves fall out.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's a little more comfortable for me knowing that someone's in the back row to bail us out. If I switch and go to middle, I like to keep it safe for another point."
Superior coach Kelsea Blevins said the Wildcats' serving woes compounded early in the match.
"Serving super-aggressive and getting teams out of system is kind of like our go-to game plan, so when we lost confidence in ourselves, it definitely made things a lot more difficult," she said. "In the first set, we were more offensively productive with our back-row attack than we were with our front-row attacks. We have two Meyer's attacking at all times, one in the back row and one on the outside pin."
The early match with state tournament-like atmosphere Kalynn referred to was Superior's three-set loss to Central Catholic 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. That experience will serve the Crusaders well, according to coach Sharon Zavala.
"Well, we know where the ball's going. That's not going to be a secret," she said. "We have to serve well because we're not going to match up with them, as far as those two girls. We have to hope that our tenacity tires them out."
Allison Kalvado led the Crusaders with nine kills against Summerland, and Avery Kalvado and Gracie Woods had six apiece.
"Our blocking was pretty good and our backcourt did well. I think that was the difference in our match," Zavala said. "We were able to capitalize more on out-of-system balls and we seemed a little more organized. It really helps when your backcourt has good ball skills and they can set the ball."