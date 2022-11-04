State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 3

When the state tournament shifts into the semifinals, it's easy to tell. It feels like every point is match point, and Pinnacle Bank Arena buzzes all day long.

Here's our quick-hitting look at Friday's action.

Match of the day

What a stunner in C-1, where Gothenburg dropped the first two sets of the match to No. 1-ranked North Bend Central. It's over, right?

Wrong. The Swedes gutted out a wild third set then parlayed that momentum into a runaway victory in the fourth. The fifth set of a match is anyone's game, and Gothenburg took it.

"This is all so surreal," Gothenburg senior Kara Waskowiak said afterward.

No kidding.

Upset of the day

That would be Hartington Cedar Catholic. If that sounds familiar, it's because the Trojans also occupied this spot in Thursday's roundup when they pulled off the reverse sweep to down No. 3 Cambridge.

Cedar Catholic took it up a notch Friday, taking down No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center. Impressively, the Trojans needed just three sets. No dramatic comebacks needed this time. Just pure determination.

So, the Trojans have now beaten Nos. 2 and 3 in Class D-1. Next up, for a title?

The No. 1 team. Norfolk Catholic. Why not?

Standouts

* Grace Baumert, OH, Howells-Dodge: How about 34 kills to lead your team to an intense five-set victory over the No. 1-ranked team in the class? Just another Friday morning for Baumert, who is committed to Wayne State.

* Paige Frickenstein, OH, Archbishop Bergan: Frickenstein, no stranger to the state stage, looked quite comfortable in putting down 16 kills to pace the Knights.

Other happenings

* Jordan Larson putting Elkhorn North through a challenging pre-match workout. Larson, the Olympic gold medalist and Husker legend, was peppering Wolves defenders with snappy flicks of the wrist. Pretty good warmup, you could say.

Larson is serving as an assistant coach for Elkhorn North this season. She also is a volunteer assistant at Midland and visited a Lincoln Lutheran practice last month.

* Keeping the Husker theme going, Nebraska head coach John Cook and assistant coach Jaylen Reyes were spotted checking out some of the action. Reyes at one point was watching Nebraska commit Olivia Mauch, a libero at Bennington. On the other side of the court was Elkhorn North hitter Grace Heaney, who is committed to Purdue.