State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 2 at PBA

Day 2 of the state high school volleyball tournament is in the books. Here's a look at the highlights:

Match of the day

We're going to nudge here a little bit. Why? Because there were five five-setters! There were two in Class C-2 (Sutton over Clarkson/Leigh and Superior over Amherst) and two in D-2 (Humphrey St. Francis over Anselmo-Merna and Wynot over Stuart).

Upset of the day

Elmwood-Murdock 3, Mead 2: Mead had a team capable of winning a state title, but the Knights jumped to 2-0 advantage and then held on for a five-set win in Class D-1 (25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 15-12).

Standouts

Kate Griess, Sutton: The senior setter crushed the stat sheet (44 assists, 15 digs, four blocks, two kills and two aces) against Clarkson/Leigh in C-2.

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: The senior middle and Kansas State recruit had 30 kills and four blocks against Mead in Class D-1.

Lilly Swanson, Diller-Odell: The sophomore moved from middle blocker to outside hitter after an injury to Karli Heidemann and had 27 kills and 12 digs against Maywood-Hayes Center in Class D-2.