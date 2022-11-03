State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 2 at PBA

Day Two of the state high school volleyball tournament is in the books. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 joined the fold Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here's what to know:

Match of the day

We'll take BDS and S-E-M here in part because the match that more properly fits the description will get its shine below. This match, a D-1 first-round game, pitted a tournament veteran BDS against newbie S-E-M, and they traded haymakers over a match that ran nearly two hours at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

As it often happens when matches go to the fifth set on the big stage, the experience paid off. The Eagles rattled off the last six points of the final set to slip past an S-E-M program that was looking for its win at the state tournament since 1981. A good one, for sure.

Upset of the day

OK, now we can talk a little Hartington CC and Cambridge. This one brought the heat, and then some. Hartington CC, ranked seventh in D-1, pulled off a reverse sweep to top No. 2 Cambridge.

Here's one of the many interesting facets of this match: Hartington CC pulled itself up off the mat after losing a dramatic second set 32-30 (!) to fall into a 2-0 hole in the match. A lot of teams would pack it up.

But not Cedar Catholic, apparently. Kudos to Denae Buss' crew on a major win.

Standouts

Karli Heidemann, OH, Diller-Odell: Her team felt overmatched against the top-ranked team in Class D-2, but Heidemann did her best to keep the Griffins in the fight. She had 32 kills in four sets.

Laney Kathol, OH, Hartington CC: 27 kills on the board for Kathol, who came in with a team-best 415. Kathol is her team's go-to option, and opponents know it. So, to put down 27 kills is highly impressive.

They said it

“Our team loves each other and I think that’s probably the biggest thing going for us,” Amherst middle hitter Hannah Herrick.

“We look at the bigger picture of just getting to the state championship and doing it back-to-back there. But the undefeated season sure feels good, and we haven’t had to feel that loss," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler.

“Ever since then, they always say, ‘I got your six," Archbishop Bergan head coach Sue Wewel said of her team's military theme.