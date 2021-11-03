State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 1 at PBA

Day 1 of the state high school volleyball tournament is in the books. Here's a look at the highlights:

Match of the day

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13: The last two matches of the day at PBA — Elkhorn South-Gretna and Lincoln Southwest-Gretna — went five sets. Defending Class A state champion and No. 5 Elkhorn South got everything thrown at it from No. 7 Gretna before prevailing in a back-and-forth match.

Upset of the day

There weren't any. Sure, No. 4 Omaha Westside outlasting No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in five sets maybe qualifies, but those were two evenly matched teams. As Westside coach Korrine Bowers put it, "In Class A, it’s whatever ball falls your way and whatever night you bring your best, and that’s just the type of tournament we’re in right now."

We see you

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The Hawaii recruit had 26 kills and 28 digs against Lincoln Southwest, and kept her team alive throughout as the Warriors won in five.

Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South: The standout senior setter had 55 assists and 27 digs against Gretna in Class A.