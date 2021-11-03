State volleyball: Match of the day, standouts and shoutouts from Day 1 at PBA

Day 1 of the state high school volleyball tournament is in the books. Here's a look at the highlights:
Match of the day
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13: The last two matches of the day at PBA — Elkhorn South-Gretna and Lincoln Southwest-Gretna — went five sets. Defending Class A state champion and No. 5 Elkhorn South got everything thrown at it from No. 7 Gretna before prevailing in a back-and-forth match.
Upset of the day
There weren't any. Sure, No. 4 Omaha Westside outlasting No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in five sets maybe qualifies, but those were two evenly matched teams. As Westside coach Korrine Bowers put it, "In Class A, it’s whatever ball falls your way and whatever night you bring your best, and that’s just the type of tournament we’re in right now."
We see you
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside: The Hawaii recruit had 26 kills and 28 digs against Lincoln Southwest, and kept her team alive throughout as the Warriors won in five.
Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South: The standout senior setter had 55 assists and 27 digs against Gretna in Class A.
Skylar McCune, Gretna: The junior outside hitter had 23 kills and 21 digs against Elkhorn South.
Bekka Allick, Waverly: The Nebraska recruit had 23 kills and 17 digs in the Vikings' sweep of Northwest in Class B.
Ava Legrand, Papillion-La Vista South: The Kansas State recruit had 32 assists and 15 digs against Fremont in Class A.
Maisie Boesiger, Norris: The Husker recruit had 31 assists (about 10 per set), 12 digs, four kills and four aces against Adams Central in Class B.
Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic: The senior outside hitter had 22 kills, 14 digs and a block against Pierce in Class C-1.
Shoutouts
* Omaha Westside. The No. 4 Warriors earned their first state tournament win since 1985 with a five-set, thrilling win against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest.
* The Eastern Midlands Conference. The EMC has three teams — Norris, Waverly and Elkhorn North — in the Class B semifinals.
* The Centennial Conference. The league has three teams — Lincoln Lutheran, Grand Island Central Catholic and Kearney Catholic — in the C-1 state semifinals, and others in the C-2 and D-1 fields.
* Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors are in the Class C-1 state semifinals for the fifth straight year.
Friday's semifinal rundown
Class A
Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) vs. Elkhorn South (28-7), 5 p.m.
Millard West (27-7) vs. Omaha Westside (26-11), 7 p.m.
Class B
Norris (34-2) vs. Elkhorn North (22-11), 5 p.m.
Omaha Skutt (31-8) vs. Waverly (24-11), 7 p.m.
Class C-1
Kearney Catholic (32-4) vs. Columbus Lakeview (31-4), 1 p.m.
Grand Island CC (31-1) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (36-2), 3 p.m.
What's on tap
Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will take to the PBA court Thursday for first-round matches beginning at 9 a.m.
